TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION

Turtle Beach to Participate in Maxim Group LLC's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Hosted by M-Vest on March 28– 30, 2022

03/24/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), announced today the Company’s CEO Juergen Stark has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, March 28–30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors, including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping, and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&As with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Forward looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 368 M - -
Net income 2022 14,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 67,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Juergen Markus Stark Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Thomas Hanson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe Stachula CTO & Senior Vice President-Product Development
Jose Rosado Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew L. Wolfe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION-6.38%337
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-6.36%40 180
HP INC.0.16%39 743
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY7.61%22 063
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-19.09%20 009
GOERTEK INC.-29.69%19 950