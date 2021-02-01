Log in
TUSCAN HOLDINGS CORP.

(THCBU)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tuscan Holdings Corp.

02/01/2021 | 03:36pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tuscan Holdings Corp. ("THCBU" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THCBU) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Microvast ("Microvast"), a privately held electric-vehicle battery making company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, THCBU will acquire Microvast through a reverse merger that will result in Microvast becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of $3 billion.

If you own THCBU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/THCBU/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether THCBU's board acted in the best interest of THCBU's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Microvast, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to THCBU public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

