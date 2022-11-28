Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-11-28 pm EST
2.245 USD   +1.13%
02:02pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)
BU
11/22Tusimple : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
11/22Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

11/28/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 9, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s April 15, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your TuSimple investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/tusimple-holdings-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 15, 2021, TuSimple conducted its IPO, selling 33.8 million class A common shares at $40.00 per share.

On October 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that TuSimple was being investigated by the FBI and SEC “into whether it improperly financed and transferred technology” into the Chinese startup, Hydron, which was founded by TuSimple’s co-founder.

Then, on October 31, 2022, TuSimple announced that its Board of Directors had terminated the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Technology Officer, also removing him from his position as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

On this news, TuSimple’s stock price fell $2.88 or 45.6%, to close at $3.43 per share on October 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by the Company’s co-founder, Executive Chairman, and director; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without Board approval or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the Board’s internal investigation, which commenced in July 2022, into TuSimple’s ties to Hydron; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 9, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
02:02pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action L..
BU
11/22Tusimple : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
11/22Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/22TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/21TuSimple Holdings Receives Nasdaq Noncompliance Notice
MT
11/21TuSimple Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Re..
PR
11/21Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
11/17MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 17, 2..
MS
11/16Tusimple : Changes in Control - Form 8-K
PU
11/16Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principa..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -469 M - -
Net cash 2022 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 500 M 500 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -30,6x
EV / Sales 2023 -12,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,22 $
Average target price 7,98 $
Spread / Average Target 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Tapia Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mo Chen Executive Chairman
Xiao Di Hou Director
Laura Donald Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-93.81%500
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.11%7 503
AISINO CORPORATION-20.69%2 819
CRICUT, INC.-63.11%1 800
PC CONNECTION, INC.28.84%1 461
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.58.05%1 170