  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18 2022-11-16 pm EST
2.595 USD   -6.99%
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) on Behalf of Investors

11/16/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your TuSimple investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/tusimple-holdings-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 15, 2021, TuSimple conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 33.8 million class A common shares at $40.00 per share.

On October 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that TuSimple was being investigated by the FBI and SEC “into whether it improperly financed and transferred technology into a Chinese startup.”

Then, on October 31, 2022, TuSimple announced that its Board of Directors had terminated the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Technology Officer, also removing him from his position as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

On this news, TuSimple’s stock fell $2.88 or 45.6%, to close at $3.43 per share on October 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding TuSimple should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,96 M - -
Net income 2022 -472 M - -
Net cash 2022 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 628 M 628 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -27,6x
EV / Sales 2023 -6,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,79 $
Average target price 8,66 $
Spread / Average Target 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Tapia Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mo Chen Executive Chairman
Xiao Di Hou Director
Laura Donald Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-92.22%628
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-19.91%7 466
AISINO CORPORATION-17.03%2 935
CRICUT, INC.-58.40%2 029
PC CONNECTION, INC.21.28%1 375
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.64.88%1 204