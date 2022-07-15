Log in
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
8.850 USD   +3.75%
Join TuSimple's Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call, August 2, 2022

07/15/2022 | 07:28pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP) will release its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the market closes. Following the release via the wire services, TuSimple will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

What: TuSimple Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. PDT/ 5 p.m. EDT

The conference call will be webcast live on TuSimple's Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Company's Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, Driver Out semi-truck run on open public roads, and the development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at  www.tusimple.com. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-tusimples-second-quarter-2022-results-and-conference-call-august-2-2022-301587687.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
