Leading Independent Auditor "Greenlights" TuSimple Autonomous Vehicle Testing and Safety Processes

TÜV SÜD acknowledges TuSimple conforms to SAE J3018 guidance for on-road testing of Autonomous Vehicles and SAE Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium's AVSC00001201911 best practices.

TuSimple is the first U.S.-based autonomous trucking company to publicly announce its results and the first to undergo this type of audit with TÜV SÜD . The audit result did not contain any non-conformances.

The collaboration with TÜV SÜD is one of many steps TuSimple is taking to demonstrate its inherent commitment to safety and public acceptance of autonomous truck technology.

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq:TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, today announced the results of a safety audit performed by TÜV SÜD, a world-leading certification body for safety and security in the autonomous vehicle industry. Within the report, it states TuSimple's policies, processes and procedures for test driver selection, training and oversight process meet the guidelines and requirements of industry best practices.

Per TÜV SÜD, TuSimple's safety policies, processes and procedures meet the requirements of industry best practices.

The audit looked at how TuSimple procedures stack up against the guidelines and requirements of both the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J3018 guidance for on-road testing of autonomous vehicles and the SAE Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC) AVSC00001201911 best practices for in-vehicle fallback test driver selection, training, and oversight procedures for automated vehicles under test. TuSimple is the first U.S.-based autonomous trucking company to publicly announce its results and the first to undergo this type of audit with TÜV SÜD. The audit was not a requirement, but a voluntary step that TuSimple chose to participate in to validate the company is operating within the established industry best practices. This result is the first step in the company's collaboration with TÜV SÜD as a trusted partner for safety and security.

"Safety is at the heart of everything we do at TuSimple and we want to know that our safety standards are being met and upheld in every step of our autonomous vehicle testing process," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of TuSimple. "This audit shows that TuSimple has conformed to recommended Autonomous Vehicle Testing practices and that our company is in alignment with the required layers of safety processes to identify and resolve safety risks."

TuSimple currently conducts continued development and testing of its autonomous driving system with both safety drivers and test engineers. The recent audit specifically looked at processes around how the company selects and trains drivers and establishes operational processes and procedures for drivers and test engineers. At TuSimple, the average industry experience of these teams exceeds 18 years.

"We are pleased with TuSimple's voluntary participation in an auditing process for established safety practices in the context of on-road testing of Autonomous Vehicles. TÜV SÜD understands the complex requirements in the field of Autonomous Vehicle safety and our holistic safety evaluations reflect our expertise which is derived from participation in standardization activities across leading automotive markets. Our knowledge of compliance regarding industry standards and best practices, and our highly experienced auditors, effectively provide our customers and partners with a high-quality service. We are proud to be part of TuSimple's journey, and we look forward to future collaborations with them," said Dr. Fabian Schober, CEO of TÜV SÜD America Inc.

You can read more about TuSimple's commitment to building safe autonomous trucks in our most recent blog .

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to those related to the Company's ability to complete the Form 10-Q and Form 10-K within the anticipated time period, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the Company's ability to engage an independent auditor, autonomous driving being an emerging technology, the development of the Company's technologies and products, the Company's limited operating history in a new market, the regulations governing autonomous vehicles, changes in the Company's board of directors and senior management, the Company's dependence on its senior management team, reliance on third-party suppliers, potential product liability or warranty claims, the protection of the Company's intellectual property, securities class action litigation, strategic alternatives for the Company's Asia business, and government or regulatory policies, inquiries and actions. Moreover, the Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. These SEC filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

