    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
2.570 USD   -7.55%
Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in TuSimple Holdings Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11/11Truist Securities Downgrades TuSimple Holdings to Hold From Buy
MT
11/11MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 11, 2022
MS
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in TuSimple Holdings Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/14/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on April 15, 2021 (the “IPO”), or between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022 (the “Class Period”) are encouraged to contact the firm before January 9, 2023.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. TuSimple engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, which was founded by the Company’s co-founder, Mo Chen. The Company shared proprietary technology and trade secrets with Hydron. The Company failed to inform the market about an internal investigation by its Board of Directors into its relationship with Hydron. When the market learned the truth about TuSimple, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
