Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:34 2022-10-24 am EDT
5.545 USD   -2.38%
11:01aTSP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead TuSimple Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
10/12Join TuSimple's Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call, November 1, 2022
PR
10/12JPMorgan Adjusts TuSimple Holdings' Price Target to $10 from $13, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead TuSimple Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSP).

Class Period: April 15, 2021August 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the TuSimple lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/tusimple-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (2) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (3) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (4) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (5) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsp-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-tusimple-holdings-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301655690.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
11:01aTSP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead TuSimple Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
10/12Join TuSimple's Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call, November 1, 2022
PR
10/12JPMorgan Adjusts TuSimple Holdings' Price Target to $10 from $13, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
09/29Truist Securities Starts TuSimple Holdings at Buy With $12 Price Target
MT
09/19TuSimple Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:TSP) added to S&P Transp..
CI
09/15Transcript : TuSimple Holdings Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual La..
CI
09/12Tusimple Investors : 10/31/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Con..
BU
09/08Tusimple Investors : 10/31/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Con..
BU
09/06Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09/06TuSimple Holdings Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations