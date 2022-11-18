Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
2.520 USD   -2.70%
11/17MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 17, 2022
MS
11/16Tusimple : Changes in Control - Form 8-K
PU
11/16Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds TuSimple Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tusimple-lawsuit-loss-submission-form/?id=33828&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 9, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, TuSimple Holdings Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by TuSimple's co-founder, Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without the approval of TuSimple's board of directors or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the internal investigation by its board of directors into the Company's ties to Hydron, which commenced in July 2022; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsp-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-tusimple-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-9-2023-301682354.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
11/17MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 17, 2..
MS
11/16Tusimple : Changes in Control - Form 8-K
PU
11/16Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principa..
AQ
11/15Mo Chen Engages in Discussions with TuSimple Holdings
CI
11/11Truist Securities Downgrades TuSimple Holdings to Hold From Buy
MT
11/11MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 11, 2..
MS
11/11North American Morning Briefing: Fed Hopes, China Covid ..
DJ
11/11TuSimple Holdings Appoints Cheng Lu Chief Executive Officer, President
MT
11/11TuSimple names new CEO, replaces ex-boss fired after probe into ties to Chinese firm
RE
11/10TuSimple Appoints Permanent Chief Executive Officer and Announces Changes to its Board ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations