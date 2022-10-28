Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:35 2022-10-28 pm EDT
6.225 USD   +2.55%
10/25U.S. autonomous vehicle group picks ex-Senate aide as director
RE
10/12Join TuSimple's Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call, November 1, 2022
PR
10/12JPMorgan Adjusts TuSimple Holdings' Price Target to $10 from $13, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

10/28/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) investors who: (a) purchased common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s April 15, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) and/or (b) purchased securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 15, 2021, TuSimple conducted its IPO, selling 33.8 million class A common shares at $40.00 per share.

On August 1, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article bringing to light a number of previously undisclosed concerns regarding the Company’s autonomously driven trucks, alleging, among other things, that an accident involving a truck fitted with TuSimple’s autonomous driving technology “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market, according to independent analysts and more than a dozen of the company’s former employees.”

On this news, TuSimple’s stock fell $0.97, or 9.7%, to close at $8.99 per share on August 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TuSimple’s commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company’s technology; (2) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (3) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (4) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company’s autonomous driving technology more likely; (5) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 31, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
10/25U.S. autonomous vehicle group picks ex-Senate aide as director
RE
10/12Join TuSimple's Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call, November 1, 2022
PR
10/12JPMorgan Adjusts TuSimple Holdings' Price Target to $10 from $13, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
09/29Truist Securities Starts TuSimple Holdings at Buy With $12 Price Target
MT
09/19TuSimple Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:TSP) added to S&P Transp..
CI
09/15Transcript : TuSimple Holdings Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual La..
CI
09/12Tusimple Investors : 10/31/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Con..
BU
09/08Tusimple Investors : 10/31/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Con..
BU
09/06Tusimple Holdings Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09/06TuSimple Holdings Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -481 M - -
Net cash 2022 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 363 M 1 363 M -
EV / Sales 2022 49,5x
EV / Sales 2023 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Average target price 17,02 $
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Di Hou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric R. Tapia Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Karen C. Francis Independent Director
Bradley W. Buss Lead Independent Director
Michelle M. Sterling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-83.07%1 363
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-26.26%6 669
AISINO CORPORATION-18.15%2 810
CRICUT, INC.-54.69%2 224
PC CONNECTION, INC.18.85%1 347
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.54.14%1 107