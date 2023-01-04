Advanced search
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
1.590 USD   +2.58%
TuSimple : Investor Presentation

01/04/2023 | 11:58pm EST
TuSimple Investor Presentation

January 2023

TuSimple.com - Confidential

Disclaimer

This presentation and any accompanying oral statements (together, this "Presentation") contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical

fact contained in this letter, including statements as to future results of operations and financial position of TuSimple Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), planned products and services by the Company or any of its subsidiaries, business strategy and plans of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, launch dates of products or services in the United States or in any other territory, expected safety benefits of the Company's autonomous semi-trucks, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, market size and growth opportunities in various global territories, competitive position and technological and market trends in various global territories, statements regarding strategies for the Company's Asia business, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "will", "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "project," "predict," "potential," "explore" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and assumptions and on information available as of the date of this letter. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements after the date of this letter, except as required by law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward -looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's restructuring plan including potential cost-savings, the company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the company's ability to engage an independent auditor, autonomous driving being an emerging technology, the development of the Company's technologies and products, the Company's limited operating history in a new market, the regulations governing autonomous vehicles, changes in the Company's board of directors and senior management, the Company's dependence on its senior management team, reliance on third -party suppliers, potential product liability or warranty claims, the protection of the Company's intellectual property, securities class action litigation, strategic alternatives for the Company's Asia business, and government or regulatory policies, inquiries and actions. Moreover, the Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. It is not possible for the Company to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the markets in which it operates or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make.

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk F actors" in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 8, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. These

SEC filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. This Presentation also contains estimates, forecasts and other statistical data relating to market size and growth and other industry data. These data involve several assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. The Company has not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this Presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. In addition, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company competes are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates.

TuSimple.com - Confidential

TuSimple Investor Presentation

2

TuSimple Investor Presentation Table of Contents

01 - Market Demand

02 - Near-Term Priorities

03 - Long-Term Strategy

04 - TuSimple's Technology Portfolio

05 - Driver-Out Acceptance

TuSimple.com - Confidential

TuSimple Investor Presentation

3

1

Market Demand

TuSimple.com - Confidential

4

TAM Opportunity With Secular Growth Drivers

$800bn Global Truck Freight Market: $4tn

U.S. Truck Freight Market1

Global E-Commerce:$3.5tn

Global Automotive: $2.8tn

  • ~80% of total U.S. freight market
  • 3% CAGR from 1990-2018
  • ~2.3mm Class 8 semi-trucks
  • ~175bn miles driven, annually

1. American Trucking Association (ATA).

TuSimple.com - Confidential

TuSimple Investor Presentation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TuSimple Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -470 M - -
Net cash 2022 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 359 M 359 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -44,0x
EV / Sales 2023 -17,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,59 $
Average target price 7,83 $
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Tapia Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mo Chen Executive Chairman
Fu Bin Lu Independent Director
Wendy Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-5.49%350
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED14.86%8 429
AISINO CORPORATION4.51%2 871
CRICUT, INC.1.83%2 144
PC CONNECTION, INC.7.23%1 322
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.8.81%1 235