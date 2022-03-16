TuSimple explores sale of China unit after pact with U.S. authorities-sources

March 16 (Reuters) - Autonomous trucking startup TuSimple
Holdings Inc, backed by Chinese social media firm Sina
Corp, is looking to sell its business in China and
focus on the U.S. market, sources said.
The decision comes after the startup reached an agreement
with the U.S. government to restrict the China unit's access to
data due to U.S. security concerns.
TuSimple, which raised more than $1 billion through an
initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq last April, said in its
annual report that it operates about 100 Level 4 autonomous
semi-trucks - 75 in the United States and 25 in China - capable
of running without human drivers on certain routes.
The company hopes to sell the China unit for up to $1
billion, and has approached several Chinese investors, including
private equity firm Boyu Capital, in its search for potential
buyers, according to one of three people who confirmed
TuSimple's plans to sell, but declined to be named as they were
not authorised to speak to media.
The decision to sell the China business was the result of
"tight regulations" in China and the United States, said this
person, adding the TuSimple business was expected to "grow
independently" after resolving the security concerns.
When contacted by Reuters, TuSimple declined to comment on
whether it had plans to sell its China division. Boyu and Sina
did not respond to requests for comment.
SCRUTINY
Founded by two veteran Chinese entrepreneurs, TuSimple
employs around 500 people and holds several patents in China.
TuSimple posted $732.7 million in losses last year, and said
it had not "recognised a material amount of revenue" to date.
It has partnered with big package delivery firms such as DHL
Worldwide Express and United Parcel Service Inc in the
United States.
Regulators in China and the United States have put companies
operating in both countries under sharper data security scrutiny
in recent years.
Tighter cybersecurity laws in China have made it difficult
for companies to transfer data collected there to another
country.
While it appears highly unusual for a Chinese-promoted firm
to sell up in China, there are several factors that could have
swayed TuSimple's decision to focus on the U.S. market.
Last month, TuSimple said it had entered into an agreement
with the U.S. government to "limit access to certain data and
adopt a technology control plan", and that two directors
representing Sun Dream Inc, a Sina affiliate, would leave when
their term ends.
TuSimple revealed in its IPO prospectus last year that
Sina's investments in TuSimple had been put under review by the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
TuSimple also said that it had agreed to periodically report
to CFIUS through a government security committee to resolve U.S.
authorities' security concerns.
Failure to address such concerns would have resulted in the
United States ordering Sina to divest its stake in TuSimple,
according to TuSimple's IPO prospectus.
Geo-political and economic tensions between Beijing and
Washington have already resulted in a sharp slowdown in Chinese
investments and fundraising in the United States, with some
Chinese firms also facing the prospect of being delisted by U.S.
stock exchanges.
FAVOURABLE RULES
One source said TuSimple had decided to sell its China
business as some U.S. states were more amenable to developing
self-driving trucks for public roads and highways.
TuSimple's operations in China were mainly focused on
transportation at ports, as China allows limited public routes
for autonomous driving vehicles to conduct road tests.
In December, TuSimple announced the completion of the
world's first trip by a fully autonomous semi-truck travelling
at 80 miles on public roads in Arizona.
(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Julie Zhu and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Sumeet Chatterjee and Simon Cameron-Moore.)