  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-10-31 pm EDT
3.435 USD   -45.56%
03:36pSector Update: Consumer
MT
03:09pTuSimple Holdings Fires CEO Amid Probes in Relationship with Chinese Startup
MT
03:02pTuSimple fires CEO over ties to Chinese firm; exec denies wrongdoing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TuSimple fires CEO over ties to Chinese firm; exec denies wrongdoing

10/31/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc nearly halved on Monday after the self-driving truck startup said it had removed Chief Executive Xiaodi Hou in connection with the company's ties to a China-backed firm.

TuSimple said in a securities filing that an investigation by its board showed some of its employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron Inc, a startup working on autonomous trucks mostly in China.

In connection with the evaluation of Hydron as potential original equipment manufacturer, the company had shared confidential information with Hydron that was not brought to the attention of audit and government security committees, according to TuSimple.

Hou confirmed in a WeChat post that he had been removed as chairman and CEO by TuSimple's board, but denied any wrongdoing and said the move was "without cause."

"It is so unfair to let politics get in the way of the dream we were pursuing together," he said.

Hou's ouster came after a Wall Street Journal report that TuSimple was being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) about its relationship with China-backed Hydron.

The FBI, the SEC and the CFIUS did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

TuSimple has named Ersin Yumer, the vice president of operations, as its interim CEO.

The company also said that it had not been able to determine the value of the confidential information shared with Hydron. (Reporting By Kevin Krolicki in Singapore and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Henderson, Chris Reese and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.53% 5215.24 Real-time Quote.-16.93%
OUSTER, INC. 2.41% 1.265 Delayed Quote.-76.15%
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC. -45.56% 3.435 Delayed Quote.-82.40%
Analyst Recommendations on TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -481 M - -
Net cash 2022 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 417 M 1 417 M -
EV / Sales 2022 54,6x
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Average target price 17,02 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Di Hou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric R. Tapia Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Karen C. Francis Independent Director
Bradley W. Buss Lead Independent Director
Michelle M. Sterling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-82.40%1 417
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-24.95%6 467
AISINO CORPORATION-15.98%2 746
CRICUT, INC.-58.76%2 024
PC CONNECTION, INC.21.38%1 375
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.65.66%1 077