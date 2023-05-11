Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22:43 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.8760 USD   -22.48%
TuSimple gets Nasdaq delisting notice for failing to file quarterly report
RE
09:08aTusimple Holdings Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aTuSimple Receives Delisting Notice from Nasdaq and Announces Appointment of New Auditor
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TuSimple gets Nasdaq delisting notice for failing to file quarterly report

05/11/2023 | 09:59am EDT
AV trucks are parked in a garage at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth

(Reuters) - TuSimple Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq for failing to file its quarterly report on time, sending its shares tumbling by about 20% in early trading.

The exchange intends to suspend trading in shares of the autonomous driving technology company on May 15 unless it files an appeal, the company said.

TuSimple last reported quarterly results for the period ended Sept. 30 in late October. It said in March that it failed to file its 2022 annual report on time as it needed more time to hire new principal accountants.

The company said on Thursday it had appointed UHY as its new independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

The San Diego-based company announced a restructuring in December and cut about 350 jobs. It removed CEO Xiaodi Hou in October following a board investigation.

The probe revealed that some employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron Inc, a startup working on autonomous trucks mostly in China.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.26% 12276.2 Real-time Quote.17.58%
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC. -22.10% 0.866 Delayed Quote.-31.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,59 M - -
Net income 2022 -470 M - -
Net cash 2022 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -68,8x
EV / Sales 2023 -24,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 3,94 $
Spread / Average Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Tapia Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mo Chen Executive Chairman
Fu Bin Lu Independent Director
Michael Mosier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-31.10%255
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.15.49%32 469
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED42.64%11 482
AISINO CORPORATION37.18%3 817
CRICUT, INC.-2.59%1 981
SESA S.P.A.-6.81%1 832
