TuSimple : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
06/02/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor events:

  • On Wednesday, June 2nd, at 10:00 PM ET, management will present in a panel at the J.P. Morgan's Global China Summit. Management will be also available one-on-one meetings with institutional investors (China time zone).
  • On Thursday, June 3rd, at 4:00 PM ET, management will host a group investor meeting at RBC Capital Markets Auto-Tech Virtual Bus Tour.
  • On Tuesday, June 8th, at 3:30 PM ET, management will present at the 5th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference. Management will also host one-on-one meetings on the same day.
  • On Wednesday, June 16th, at 12:00 PM ET, management will present in a fireside chat at the Baird's Autonomous Day.
  • On Tuesday, June 22nd, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum.

You may access the webcast of the presentation from the Events section of TuSimple's website at ir.tusimple.com/press-releases-events.

Attendance at conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks.

Visit us at www.tusimple.com, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Images and video can be found in our press kit at www.tusimple.com/media.

