  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
1.540 USD   -3.75%
TuSimple plans to layoff half its workforce next week - WSJ
RE
12/16Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Friday
MT
12/16Self-driving trucking firm TuSimple appoints CFO, reconstitutes audit panel
RE
TuSimple plans to layoff half its workforce next week - WSJ

12/16/2022 | 10:26pm EST
AV trucks are parked in a garage at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth

(Reuters) - Self driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc plans to potentially cut half of its workforce next week, WSJ reported.

The job cut would likely affect at least 700 employees, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

TuSimple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The potential layoffs come after the self-driving truck startup removed its Chief Executive Officer Xiaodi Hou in October following an investigation by its board which revealed some employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron Inc, a startup working on autonomous trucks mostly in China.

During November, TuSimple reinstated its former CEO Cheng Lu and removed four independent directors and appointed co-founder and major shareholder Mo Chen as executive chairman of the board.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -469 M - -
Net cash 2022 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -45,1x
EV / Sales 2023 -17,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 54,9%
Managers and Directors
Cheng Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Tapia Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mo Chen Executive Chairman
Xiao Di Hou Director
Laura Donald Secretary
