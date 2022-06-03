Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TuSimple Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSP   US90089L1089

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

(TSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 02:36:43 pm EDT
8.570 USD   -4.03%
01:40pTuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/26TRANSCRIPT : TuSimple Holdings Inc. Presents at 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, May-26-2022 01:05 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/03/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

  • On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, management will present in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference.
  • On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time, management will virtually present in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.
  • On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, management will virtually participate in Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum.

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks.  Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN).  Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301561122.html

SOURCE TuSimple


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
01:40pTuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/26TRANSCRIPT : TuSimple Holdings Inc. Presents at 15th Annual Global Transportation & Indust..
CI
05/26China Renaissance Upgrades TuSimple Holdings to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $15.50
MT
05/24TRANSCRIPT : TuSimple Holdings Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Tech..
CI
05/16Needham & Co Adjusts TuSimple Holdings Price Target to $20 From $54, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
05/12KeyBanc Adjusts TuSimple Holdings' Price Target to $30 From $40, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
05/11TRANSCRIPT : TuSimple Holdings Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/05TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations