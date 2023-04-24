Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tutor Perini Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPC   US9011091082

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-21 pm EDT
5.060 USD   -4.53%
06:01aBlack Construction Awarded $222 Million Tinian International Airport Project
BU
04/21Tutor Perini Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17Mixed Economic Data, Bank Earnings Weighed Amid Higher Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures in Pre-Bell Activity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Construction Awarded $222 Million Tinian International Airport Project

04/24/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its Guam-based subsidiary, Black Micro Corp. (a unit of Black Construction Corporation), has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $221,690,757 by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific for construction at Tinian International Airport, Tinian, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). The work to be performed provides for the construction of a cargo pad with taxiway extension, fuel tanks with receipt pipeline and hydrant system, airfield development Phase I roads, and a maintenance support facility, under the Asia Pacific Stability Initiative. The contract contains three unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $225,667,367.

Work is expected to begin immediately with substantial completion anticipated expected by October 2026. The contract value will be included in the Company’s second-quarter 2023 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 910 M - -
Net income 2023 23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,06 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Raymond R. Oneglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-32.98%261
VINCI18.19%68 067
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.31%38 754
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.17%37 932
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED58.09%29 304
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.35%24 068
