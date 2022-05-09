Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tutor Perini Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPC   US9011091082

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 01:38:22 pm EDT
9.565 USD   -1.90%
01:01pBlack Construction-Tutor Perini JV Awarded Two Projects in Guam Collectively Valued at $122 Million
BU
05/06B. Riley Lowers Tutor Perini's Price Target to $14 from $17 After Q1 Results Miss Expectations, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/04TUTOR PERINI : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV Awarded Two Projects in Guam Collectively Valued at $122 Million

05/09/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Black Construction-Tutor Perini joint venture has been awarded the following two new projects collectively valued at approximately $122 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division:

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV was awarded a $73,020,113 firm-fixed-price task order for the construction of low-rise facilities to support the 4th Marine Regiment at Naval Support Activity, Marine Corps Base Guam. The work to be performed includes construction of an electronics-communications maintenance shop, auto maintenance shop with a dispatch office, company-level administrative space, two vehicle grease racks, organic storage and four vehicle wash facilities. Work is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV was also awarded a $48,919,252 firm-fixed-price task order for construction work at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam. The work to be performed includes construction of a permanent aviation administrative building that will provide command and administrative areas for Marine Aircraft Group Headquarters, Marine Air Control Group Detachment, and air operations personnel, as well as support Marine Corps aircraft and personal on AAFB and Marine Corps Base Guam operations. Work is expected to be completed by August 2024.

The contract values will be included in the Company’s second-quarter 2022 backlog.

Leonard Kaae, Black Construction’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, remarked, “Black Construction has been experiencing tremendous demand, particularly as a result of the Marine Corps Relocation Program transferring military personnel from Okinawa to Guam. Over the past four years, Black has been awarded more than $1.25 billion of projects funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, and we anticipate that sustained strong demand for our services will continue over at least the next five years.”

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 398 M - -
Net income 2022 61,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 499 M 499 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 81,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,75 $
Average target price 13,67 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-21.18%494
VINCI-2.71%54 143
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED19.40%37 560
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.37%29 634
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED17.96%24 024
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.60%20 707