Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that Elevate Inglewood Partners (“EIP”), a public-private partnership consortium comprised of Plenary Americas US Holdings, Inc. (equity member), Tutor Perini Corporation (lead contractor), Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) (lead designer), Woojin Industrial Systems Co., Ltd. (automated transit system operator and supplier) and Alternate Concepts, Inc. (lead operations and maintenance contractor), has been selected as the Best Value Proposer by the City of Inglewood (the “City”) for the Inglewood Transit Connector (“ITC”) Project. The project will include the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a 1.6-mile automated people mover that will connect the Metro K Line and Inglewood’s new major employment and destination centers, including the Kia Forum, Sofi Stadium, YouTube Theater, the Intuit Dome, as well as the housing and commercial destinations in the surrounding area. The City has partnered with LA Metro and the County of Los Angeles to establish the ITC Joint Powers Authority, which will oversee the design, construction, operations and maintenance of the ITC following contract award. EIP and the City are currently in discussions and negotiations regarding the project’s pricing and contractual terms.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723649910/en/