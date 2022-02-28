Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tutor Perini Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPC   US9011091082

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier-Kemper Awarded Tunnel Contract for Eagle Mountain - Woodfibre Gas Pipeline Project

02/28/2022 | 01:06pm EST
Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors (“Frontier-Kemper”), has been awarded a contract valued at approximately CAD$341 million (USD$267 million) by FortisBC Energy, Inc. for the tunnel component of the Eagle Mountain - Woodfibre Gas Pipeline project. The project consists of using two tunnel boring machines to bore an approximately nine-kilometer tunnel between the town of Squamish, British Columbia, Canada and the Woodfibre LNG industrial site, located southwest of downtown Squamish. The tunnel will play an important role in protecting sensitive ecosystems and wildlife within the Skwelwil’em Squamish Estuary by locating underground a 24-inch natural gas pipeline system that Frontier-Kemper will install as part of the project. The tunnel will measure four meters in diameter and will run at depths of approximately 25 meters to 450 meters below ground surface.

Pre-construction activities, including design, procurement and construction planning, are expected to commence in March 2022 with construction anticipated to begin in early 2023. Substantial completion is anticipated in 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s first-quarter 2022 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 790 M - -
Net income 2021 88,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 530 M 530 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,37 $
Average target price 16,67 $
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-16.17%530
VINCI3.11%61 142
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.40%33 665
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.19%33 253
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.56%22 555
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED7.08%20 085