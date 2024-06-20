Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction Company, has been awarded a project by the City of St. Paul, Minnesota, valued at approximately $53.6 million for the Kellogg/3rd Street Bridge Replacement Project. The scope of work includes construction of a new bridge with 13 spans totaling over 2,100 feet in length that will have four lanes of traffic (two in each direction) and a barrier-separated trail on both sides of the roadway. The trails will each be 12 feet wide, shared by bicycles and pedestrians, and separated from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier.

Work is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2027. The contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the second quarter of 2024.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620709997/en/