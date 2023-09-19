Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., has been awarded a fixed-price project valued at approximately $47 million by the National Park Service for the construction of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visitor Center in Everglades National Park, Florida. This design-bid-build contract includes construction of the new two-story visitor center, a one-story remote concessions and storage building, underground utilities and major site improvements. The project also includes demolishing portions of the existing bulkhead and providing a new bulkhead at the marina and along the waterfront. Dredging of the Chokoloskee Bay and replacing existing floating docks with a new floating dock system with accessible ramps is also part of the scope of the project. The substantial sitework associated with the new visitor center will ensure that the roads and parking areas are elevated above the king tide levels.

Rendering of the new Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visitor Center (Courtesy of CROFT & Associates, Inc.)

Preconstruction activities are underway and site mobilization is expected in early October. Substantial completion is anticipated in August 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s third-quarter 2023 backlog.

