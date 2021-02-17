Log in
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tutor Perini : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

02/17/2021 | 06:01am EST
Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that it will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

Speakers on the call from Tutor Perini will be Ronald Tutor, Chairman and CEO, and Gary Smalley, Executive Vice President and CFO. The Company plans to issue its earnings announcement the same day after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time. International callers should dial +1-201-689-8349.

The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on Tutor Perini's website at www.tutorperini.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit Tutor Perini's website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. For those unable to participate during the live call, the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call on Tutor Perini's website.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 336 M - -
Net income 2020 104 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 911 M 911 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,67 $
Last Close Price 17,92 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond R. Oneglia Independent Director
Dickran M. Tevrizian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION38.38%911
VINCI SA5.85%58 929
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 190
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.29%29 856
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.71%18 925
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.13%17 795
