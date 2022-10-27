Advanced search
    TPC   US9011091082

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:59 2022-10-27 am EDT
7.175 USD   +3.99%
10:43aTutor Perini Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/19Tutor Perini's Management Services Unit Awarded Three Federal Contracts Worth $164 Million
MT
10/19Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Three Federal Contracts Collectively Valued at $164 Million
BU
Tutor Perini Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/27/2022 | 10:43am EDT
Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that it will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2022 results.

Speakers on the call from Tutor Perini will be Ronald Tutor, Chairman and CEO, and Gary Smalley, Executive Vice President and CFO. The Company plans to issue its earnings announcement the same day after the market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time. International callers should dial 1-201-689-8349.

The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on Tutor Perini's website at www.tutorperini.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit Tutor Perini's website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. For those unable to participate during the live call, the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call on Tutor Perini's website.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 786 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 81,2%
Managers and Directors
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Raymond R. Oneglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-44.22%354
VINCI-0.95%52 278
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.79%33 411
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%28 584
QUANTA SERVICES22.53%20 093
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.99%17 442