Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tutor Perini Corporation    TPC

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tutor Perini : Announces Refinancing and New Credit Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

  • $425 million term loan B
  • $175 million revolving credit facility
  • Termination of 2017 credit facility, including elimination of spring-forward maturity provision
  • Repurchased $130.1 million of convertible notes

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today a refinancing and new credit agreement. The agreement includes a $425 million 7-year term loan B and a $175 million 5-year revolving credit facility.

The Company will use the proceeds from the term loan to repay outstanding amounts under its 2017 credit facility and to repurchase or retire at maturity its 2.875% convertible senior notes due June 15, 2021. It will use the proceeds from the revolving credit facility for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The 2017 credit facility, including its spring-forward provision that would have accelerated the maturity of the facility to December 2020 if the convertible notes remained outstanding, has been terminated.

"We are pleased with the successful execution of the new credit agreement and especially with the removal of market uncertainties associated with the spring-forward maturity provision in our previous credit facility," said Gary Smalley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have capitalized on the attractive debt markets to further strengthen our balance sheet, extend our maturities and provide additional financial flexibility and liquidity. We experienced very strong market interest and demand for this transaction, demonstrating the confidence that lenders, investors and other financial participants have in Tutor Perini’s current and long-term outlook."

The applicable interest rates, at the Company’s option, are based on LIBOR or a base rate, plus an applicable margin, depending on leverage. The applicable margin range on the term loan is 4.50% - 4.75% for LIBOR and 3.50% - 3.75% for base rate. The applicable margin range on the revolving credit facility is 4.25% - 4.75% for LIBOR and 3.25% - 3.75% for base rate.

The credit facility is guaranteed by certain of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and secured by substantially all of the Company’s and each guarantor’s assets.

The Company also announced that on August 19, 2020 it repurchased $130.1 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible notes pursuant to separate, privately negotiated arrangements with certain holders of the notes for an aggregate purchase price of $132.4 million (including accrued and unpaid interest to the repurchase date). Following the repurchases, $69.9 million aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes remain outstanding.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
04:34pTUTOR PERINI : Announces Refinancing and New Credit Agreement
BU
08/17TUTOR PERINI : Announces Low Bid for a $403 Million Commuter Rail Expansion Proj..
BU
08/04TUTOR PERINI : Rudolph and Sletten Awarded $399 Million in Public Education Proj..
BU
07/29TUTOR PERINI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29TUTOR PERINI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07/29TUTOR PERINI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/29TUTOR PERINI : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/17TUTOR PERINI : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/08TUTOR PERINI : Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Two Task Orders at Camp ..
BU
05/22TUTOR PERINI CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 221 M - -
Net income 2020 103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 666 M 666 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 13,12 $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond R. Oneglia Independent Director
Dickran M. Tevrizian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION2.02%666
VINCI SA-19.47%53 306
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.94%31 951
FERROVIAL-15.35%19 990
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-22.32%18 894
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.55%18 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group