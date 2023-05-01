Advanced search
    TPC   US9011091082

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:41 2023-05-01 pm EDT
5.525 USD   +4.25%
01:14pTutor Perini Gets $2.95 Billion Contract for NYC Borough-Based Jails System, Brooklyn Facility
MT
12:36pTutor Perini Awarded $2.95 Billion Design-Build Program for the NYC Borough-Based Jails System, Brooklyn Facility
BU
04/26Tutor Perini Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
Tutor Perini Awarded $2.95 Billion Design-Build Program for the NYC Borough-Based Jails System, Brooklyn Facility

05/01/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the New York City Department of Design and Construction (“DDC”) valued at approximately $2.95 billion for the Design-Build Program for the NYC Borough-Based Jails System, Brooklyn Facility. Upon receipt of a Notice to Proceed, which is expected in June 2023, design work will commence.

“We are pleased to be selected and awarded this major design-build contract by the New York City DDC and look forward to partnering with them to deliver a new state-of-the-art facility that will enable DDC’s historic plan to close Rikers Island and replace it with a smaller network of safer modern jails,” said Ronald Tutor, Tutor Perini’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The contract value will be included in the Company’s second-quarter 2023 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 910 M - -
Net income 2023 23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,30 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Raymond R. Oneglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-29.80%274
VINCI20.27%69 632
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.74%40 633
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.99%39 852
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED67.09%30 834
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.19.05%24 625
