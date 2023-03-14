Tutor Perini Awarded $75 Million U.S. Air Force Academy Building Renovations Project

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (PMSI), has been awarded a $74,991,089 firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, for Phase 3 building renovations of the Cadet Field House at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The scope of work includes replacement of mechanical equipment, installation of a new hydraulic track system, installation of a new scoreboard, asbestos abatement, renovation of staff lockers and team/storage rooms, installation of fire suppression system, fire stair, freight elevator, and catwalk upgrades, and installation of a new roofing system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005034/en/

Project includes replacing the Cadet Field House track surface. Photo credit: Dan Sims

Work is expected to begin immediately with substantial completion anticipated in October 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s first-quarter 2023 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005034/en/