Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tuxis Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUXS   US9011441055

TUXIS CORPORATION

(TUXS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:47 2022-07-05 pm EDT
3.400 USD    0.00%
05:14pTUXIS : July 5, 2022 Tuxis Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
06/17Tuxis Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
06/17TUXIS : June 17, 2022 Tuxis Corporation Announces 2021 Financial Results, Property Acquisition, Election of Director, and Amended Bylaws
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tuxis : July 5, 2022 Tuxis Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/05/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tuxis Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MILLBROOK, NY - July 5, 2022 - Tuxis Corporation (Stock Symbol: TUXS) ("Tuxis" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a net loss of $147,272 or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $153,224 or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company's book value per share at March 31, 2022 was $6.12 (shareholders' equity of $7,584,265 divided by 1,240,038 shares issued and outstanding).

The limited information above in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment, and we urge stockholders and investors to read the Company's unaudited quarterly report for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which is available at www.Tuxis.com, appended to the copy of this press release, and at www.otcmarkets.comunder the Company's stock symbol.

About Tuxis Corporation

The objective of Tuxis Corporation, a holding company, is to increase book value per share over time for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company engages through subsidiaries primarily in real estate development and management. To learn more about Tuxis Corporation, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.tuxis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the Company's plans, including its plans as to the use of the proceeds from the sale, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, and results of operations and cash flows. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the Company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of

financial performance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.

Contact:

Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

1-212-785-0900, ext. 267

tomalley@tuxis.com

www.tuxis.com

TUXIS CORPORATION

Unaudited Quarterly Report

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022

TUXIS CORPORATION

Contents

Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets ..........................................................................................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statements of Income................................................................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..............................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .........................................................................................................................................

7

Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................................

8

Corporate Information .................................................................................................................................................................

16

1

TUXIS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Assets

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

676,785

$

789,239

Investment in securities

1,677,077

1,707,025

Due from affiliates

5,874

1,598

Interest receivable

196

701

Refundable income taxes

6,814

6,814

Prepaid expenses

19,433

22,959

Assets held for sale

2,194,590

2,194,590

Total current assets

4,580,769

4,722,926

Property and equipment, net

3,014,808

3,014,808

Other assets

1,230

1,230

Total assets

3,016,038

3,016,038

$

7,596,807

$

7,738,964

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

12,542

$

2,995

Total liabilities

12,542

2,995

Commitments and Contingencies

Shareholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized, issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 1,000,100,000 and 1,240,038 and

1,000,100,000 and 1,241,441, respectively

12,400

12,414

Series A participating preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000

shares authorized, -0- shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Additional paid in capital

10,460,233

10,464,651

Notes receivable for common stock issued

(64,030)

(64,030)

Accumulated deficit

(2,824,338)

(2,677,066)

Total shareholders' equity

7,584,265

7,735,969

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,596,807

$

7,738,964

See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tuxis Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TUXIS CORPORATION
05:14pTUXIS : July 5, 2022 Tuxis Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
06/17Tuxis Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
06/17TUXIS : June 17, 2022 Tuxis Corporation Announces 2021 Financial Results, Property Acquisi..
PU
2021Tuxis Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
2021TUXIS : October 20, 2021 Tuxis Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
2021TUXIS : September 7, 2021 Tuxis Corporation Announces its Application to Subscribe to the ..
PU
2021Tuxis Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021TUXIS : June 17, 2021 Tuxis Corporation Announces 2020 Financial Results
PU
2020Tuxis Corporation Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2020Tuxis Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,17 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,22 M 4,22 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart TUXIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tuxis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Campbell Winmill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O'Malley CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Robert J. Mathers Vice President-Operations
Donald Klimoski Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Susan E. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUXIS CORPORATION7.59%4
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 945
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.90%34 275
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.13%33 129
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.83%31 121
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.36%28 817