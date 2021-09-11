Tuya : Addresses U.S. Senators' Public Letter

Tuya notes the public letter sent by U.S. Senators Rubio, Scott and Cotton to the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

The claims of the experts cited in the letter are without merit. Tuya is a leading global IoT development platform which works with global consumer electronic brands, retailers and manufacturers to enable the development of their own smart devices.

Privacy and data security are a top priority for Tuya, and we have designed our IoT platform to protect user data. This includes regionally isolating all user data, including in the U.S., so that it is not shared with data centers outside of that region.

Tuya has never received a request from one country's government to share user data from another country.

We take compliance with all security and privacy laws seriously and strive to abide by the laws in all markets where we operate - including the United States and China. Tuya is prepared to aggressively defend itself against any claims to the contrary.

Tuya Inc.

September 11, 2021