    TUYA   US90114C1071

TUYA INC.

(TUYA)
Tuya : Addresses U.S. Senators' Public Letter

09/11/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Tuya notes the public letter sent by U.S. Senators Rubio, Scott and Cotton to the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

The claims of the experts cited in the letter are without merit. Tuya is a leading global IoT development platform which works with global consumer electronic brands, retailers and manufacturers to enable the development of their own smart devices.

Privacy and data security are a top priority for Tuya, and we have designed our IoT platform to protect user data. This includes regionally isolating all user data, including in the U.S., so that it is not shared with data centers outside of that region.

Tuya has never received a request from one country's government to share user data from another country.

We take compliance with all security and privacy laws seriously and strive to abide by the laws in all markets where we operate - including the United States and China. Tuya is prepared to aggressively defend itself against any claims to the contrary.

Tuya Inc.

September 11, 2021

Tuya Inc. published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
03:22aTUYA : Addresses U.S. Senators' Public Letter
09/02Tuya Smart and CLEANLIFE Join Hands to Create Connected Lighting Experiences
08/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Ending With Strong Gains Monday Afternoon
08/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lifting Monday Markets Higher
08/30TUYA : Board Approves $200 Million Share Repurchase Program
08/30TUYA : Announces US$200 Million Share Repurchase Program (Form 6-K)
08/30Tuya Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $200 million worth of its shares.
08/30Tuya Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
08/18UPDATE : Tuya Q2 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Shares Slump to Record Lo..
08/18TUYA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 337 M - -
Net income 2021 -138 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 661 M 6 661 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 258
Free-Float 74,9%
Tuya Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,90 $
Average target price 25,12 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
Jerry Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liao Han Chen Chairman & President
Yao Liu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Ruixin Zhou Chief Technology Officer
Yi Yang Chief Operation Officer & Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUYA INC.0.00%6 661
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.95%2 233 801
SEA LIMITED63.53%174 044
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.47%95 334
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.62%87 908
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.94%76 332