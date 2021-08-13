Log in
    TUYA   US90114C1071

TUYA INC.

(TUYA)
Tuya Smart : and MTS Group Collaborate to Build a New Smart Life

08/13/2021 | 06:15am EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global IoT development platform, and MTS Group, an internationally active brand owner, today announced a new partnership to deepen cooperation in the field of smart home and to jointly create a healthy and comfortable living environment for consumers.

With the coming of the smart technology revolution, MTS Group expands its business scope into the field of smart home with its own smart brand UNITEC. Supported by Tuya technology, UNITEC has introduced a variety of smart home products to the market, including smart switches, lighting, security, and heating control products. All the smart products developed based on Tuya technology have the label 'Powered by Tuya' on their sales package. Powered by Tuya (PBT) is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories. Users can easily control any product featuring the PBT label with just one App.

Under the cooperation, Tuya will continue to provide MTS Group with technical support and help it to expand its smart product lines to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. MTS Group will also fully leverage various online and offline channel resources for brand promotion and let more people know about the advantages of UNITEC products.

Moreover, by virtue of Tuya's strong market advantage, the smart home products of MTS Group will go into more homes and more consumers will greatly enjoy the good life brought by "one app, all smart".

Raphael Wetzel, Category Manager of Electrical Installation Material at MTS Group, said, "the partnership with Tuya strengthens our capability in smart home, enabling our products to quickly enter the IoT market, and get interconnected with smart products from other manufacturers and of different categories. That effectively sharpens our edge in the market."

"The deep cooperation with MTS Group helps strengthen both companies, bringing innovative smart home products to consumers looking for a healthier and more convenient lifestyle. In the future, the two sides will jointly explore commercial applications and market opportunities of smart products," said Tina Yu, General Manager of Eurasia Region from Tuya Smart.

About MTS Group

MTS Group, headquartered in Germany, is an international manufacturer of branded products. UNITEC, one of its brands, is a leading electrical item supplier which offers a product range of more than 2,000 products, including car accessories, car care, bicycles and bicycle accessories, electrical installation materials, and work wears. MTS Group hold a leading market position in the DACH region. MTS Group has established a broad factory network and has accumulated rich experience in the distribution of, among other things, electrical installation material including items such as time switches, socket strips, lamps, switch series, and sockets.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-smart-and-mts-group-collaborate-to-build-a-new-smart-life-301354951.html

SOURCE Tuya Smart


© PRNewswire 2021
