  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tuya Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TUYA   US90114C1071

TUYA INC.

(TUYA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.890 USD   +7.43%
Tuya to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 14, 2022 Eastern Time
PR
05/12Shenzhen Jinlingma Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it has received $3 million in funding from Shenzhen Grandway Capital Management Co., Ltd., Engage Capital, Tuya Inc.
CI
05/05Tuya Provides Updates on its Status Under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tuya to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 14, 2022 Eastern Time

06/06/2022 | 06:01am EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 08:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 (08:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, June 15, 2022) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference access code, a PIN number (personal access code), the dial-in number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11075/tuya-inc-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call/

The replay will be accessible through June 21, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

International:                       +44-204-525-0658
United States:                     +1-929-458-6194
Access Code:                      978389

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@tuya.com

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-june-14-2022-eastern-time-301561658.html

SOURCE Tuya Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
