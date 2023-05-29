Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TV Asahi Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9409   JP3429000007

TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9409)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
1530.00 JPY   +0.92%
03:05aTv Asahi : Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment
PU
03:05aTv Asahi : Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
05/25Suspect in killing of 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Japan captured after standoff
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TV Asahi : Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.

05/29/2023 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document is a direct translation of the Japanese release. All figures in millions of yen have been rounded down to the nearest million yen. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.

May 29, 2023

Company Name

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation

Representative

Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman

(Securities Code: 9409)

Information Contact

Junji Itabashi, Member of the Board

(Tel: +81-3-6406-1115)

Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby notifies matters related to controlling shareholders, etc. as follows.

1. Trade name, etc., of parent company, controlling shareholders (other than parent company) or other affiliated companies

(as of March 31, 2023)

Percentage of voting rights (%)

Stock Exchange on

Name

Relationship

which shares are

Direct

Indirect

Total

listed

The Asahi Shimbun

other affiliated

24.73

-

24.73

-

Company

company

Toei Company, Ltd.

other affiliated

17.52

2.11

19.63

Tokyo Stock

company

Exchange

Note 1: Treasury stock is deducted for the calculation of percentage of voting rights.

Note 2: The third decimal point has been rounded down for the calculation of percentage of voting rights.

  1. Name of parent company, etc. that is recognized to have the largest influence on the listed company and reason thereof
    Name of company: The Asahi Shimbun Company
    Reason: It is the principal shareholder
  2. Position of listed company within the corporate group of the parent company, etc. and other relationships between the Company and parent company, etc.
    The Asahi Shimbun Company and Toei Company, Ltd., are major shareholders of the Company, and the Company is an equity method affiliate of the respective corporate groups of both companies.
    With aim to deal with the changing media business environment and prevail in the ever-increasing

competition within the media industry, the Company and the two companies mutually advance collaboration among the respective groups.

Business operations are executed with mutually sharing merits: with The Asahi Shimbun Company and

its group companies, a "Partnership Advancement Committee" has been established where joint

businesses and projects are carried out in a wide range of areas that includes the TV broadcasting business, TV ad sales and content business, Internet business, special events business and publication business; with Toei Company, Ltd. and its group companies, in addition to program production in the TV broadcasting business, investment in motion pictures, sales of DVDs, special events business, Internet business.

Moreover, in order to achieve wider business partnerships, the Company holds 11.88% of shares of The Asahi Shimbun Company and 19.67% of shares of Toei Company, Ltd.

With regards to the Board of Directors of the Company which comprises 14 members, one full-time director is a former member of The Asahi Shimbun Company, one non-full-time director is a member of The Asahi Shimbun Company, one is a non-full-time director of The Asahi Shimbun Company, and one is a non-full-time director of Toei Company, Ltd.

Position

Name

Position at parent

Reason for appointment

company, etc.

As he is the top representative of the

shareholder of the Company and the

newspaper publisher that represents Japan,

Non-full-time

and given the current situation where media

Member of

Shiro Nakamura

President and CEO

is becoming diverse and intricate, the

the Board

Company has requested his appointment in

anticipation of his rich professional

experience and knowledge contributing to

the management of the Company.

The current secondment of staff from other affiliate companies to the Company's consolidated

subsidiary, TV Asahi Corporation, is as follows.

Division

Number of staff

Parent company, etc.

Reason for secondment

Business Development Division

1

The Asahi Shimbun

News Division

6

Personnel exchange

Company

Network Affiliates Division

2

Note: The number of employees at TV Asahi Corporation as of March 31, 2023 is 1,232 employees.

Moreover, there are no applicable matters relating to transactions with controlling shareholder.

4. Matters related to securing a certain degree of independence from the parent company, etc.

The Company's main business, TV Broadcasting Business, is subject to regulation of the Radio Act and Broadcasting Law due to the scarcity of broadcast waves and the highly public nature of the business, and as such with regards to broadcast content, the exercise of discipline under the autonomy and independence of the broadcast company is required.

As mentioned above, although there is a cooperative relationship between the parent company, etc. and the Company in the TV Broadcasting Business, the Company holds its own programing rights which is the most crucial for a broadcaster and the Company also makes is own decisions regarding managerial assessments, financing, etc. of its operations.

Moreover, those who have strong ties with the parent company, etc. do not comprise the majority of the Company's Board of Directors, and major transactions with both companies are checked prior to and after the transaction with regards to the content and amount at the meeting of Board of Directors, etc.

As such, sufficient independence from The Asahi Shimbun Company and Toei Company, Ltd. is secured.

Disclaimer

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 07:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:05aTv Asahi : Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment
PU
03:05aTv Asahi : Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
05/25Suspect in killing of 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Japan captured after st..
AQ
05/12Tv Asahi : Disclosure of Sustainability Information and the Establishment of “Sustai..
PU
05/12TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31..
CI
04/04Tv Asahi : Updated IR Calendar
PU
03/30TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for extrao..
FA
03/30TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Final dividend
FA
03/16Tv Asahi : Announcement of Revision to Year-End Dividend Forecast
PU
03/10Tv Asahi : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares to Convert BookLive Co., Ltd.into an Equ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 305 B 2 165 M 2 165 M
Net income 2023 16 933 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,10x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 154 B 1 095 M 1 095 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 336
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 516,00 JPY
Average target price 1 786,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Hayakawa MD & Manager-Organization Production
Shinichi Yoshida President, COO & Representative Director
Miwako Konishi Senior Manager-Compliance
Akira Gemma Independent Outside Director
Katsuhiko Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.13%1 095
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer