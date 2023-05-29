TV Asahi : Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.

Note: This document is a direct translation of the Japanese release. All figures in millions of yen have been rounded down to the nearest million yen. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.

May 29, 2023 Company Name TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Representative Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman (Securities Code: 9409) Information Contact Junji Itabashi, Member of the Board (Tel: +81-3-6406-1115)

Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby notifies matters related to controlling shareholders, etc. as follows.

1. Trade name, etc., of parent company, controlling shareholders (other than parent company) or other affiliated companies

(as of March 31, 2023) Percentage of voting rights (%) Stock Exchange on Name Relationship which shares are Direct Indirect Total listed The Asahi Shimbun other affiliated 24.73 - 24.73 - Company company Toei Company, Ltd. other affiliated 17.52 2.11 19.63 Tokyo Stock company Exchange

Note 1: Treasury stock is deducted for the calculation of percentage of voting rights.

Note 2: The third decimal point has been rounded down for the calculation of percentage of voting rights.