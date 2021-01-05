TV Asahi : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Own Shares
01/05/2021 | 01:08am EST
Note: This document is a direct translation of the document released in Japanese. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.
January 5, 2021
Company name:
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation
Representative:
Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman and CEO
Securities code:
9409 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact:
Masaya Fujinoki, Senior Executive Director
Telephone:
+81-3-6406-1115
Notice Regarding Acquisition of Own Shares
(Acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article
459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that, in line with the announcement made on November 12, 2020, the Company has acquired its own shares under the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Article 32 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as detailed below.
(1)
Type of shares acquired:
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares acquired:
111,300 shares
(3)
Total value of shares acquired:
187,968,600 yen
(4)
Acquisition period:
December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (transaction
date basis)
Reference:
1. Details of the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2020.
(1)
Type of shares to be acquired:
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares authorized to
1,800,000 shares (maximum)
be acquired:
(1.7% of total outstanding shares [excluding treasury stock])
(3)
Total value of shares to be acquired:
3,500,000,000 yen (maximum)
(4)
Acquisition period:
November 13, 2020 through March 31, 2021
(5)
Method of acquisition:
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
1. Purchase via off-auction own share repurchase trading
system (ToSTNeT-3)
2. Market purchase pursuant to a discretionary transaction
contract concerning the acquisition of own shares
2. Cumulative number of own shares acquired (as of December 31, 2020) pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors (detailed above)
(1)
Total number of shares acquired:
1,568,200 shares
(2)
Total acquisition value:
2,767,007,700 yen
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:07:02 UTC