TV Asahi : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Own Shares

Note: This document is a direct translation of the document released in Japanese. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.

January 5, 2021

Company name: TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Representative: Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman and CEO Securities code: 9409 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Masaya Fujinoki, Senior Executive Director Telephone: +81-3-6406-1115

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article

459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that, in line with the announcement made on November 12, 2020, the Company has acquired its own shares under the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Article 32 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as detailed below.

(1) Type of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares acquired: 111,300 shares (3) Total value of shares acquired: 187,968,600 yen (4) Acquisition period: December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (transaction date basis)

Reference:

1. Details of the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2020.