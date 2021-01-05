Log in
TV Asahi : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Own Shares

01/05/2021
Note: This document is a direct translation of the document released in Japanese. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.

January 5, 2021

Company name:

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation

Representative:

Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman and CEO

Securities code:

9409 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Masaya Fujinoki, Senior Executive Director

Telephone:

+81-3-6406-1115

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article

459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that, in line with the announcement made on November 12, 2020, the Company has acquired its own shares under the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Article 32 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as detailed below.

(1)

Type of shares acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares acquired:

111,300 shares

(3)

Total value of shares acquired:

187,968,600 yen

(4)

Acquisition period:

December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (transaction

date basis)

Reference:

1. Details of the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2020.

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares authorized to

1,800,000 shares (maximum)

be acquired:

(1.7% of total outstanding shares [excluding treasury stock])

(3)

Total value of shares to be acquired:

3,500,000,000 yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

November 13, 2020 through March 31, 2021

(5)

Method of acquisition:

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1. Purchase via off-auction own share repurchase trading

system (ToSTNeT-3)

2. Market purchase pursuant to a discretionary transaction

contract concerning the acquisition of own shares

2. Cumulative number of own shares acquired (as of December 31, 2020) pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors (detailed above)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

1,568,200 shares

(2)

Total acquisition value:

2,767,007,700 yen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:07:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
