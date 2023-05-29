TV Asahi : Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment

Note: This document is a direct translation of the Japanese release. All figures in millions of yen have been rounded down to the nearest million yen. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.

May 29, 2023 Company Name TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Representative Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman (Securities Code: 9409) Information Contact Gengo Sunami, Member of the Board (Tel: +81-3-6406-1115)

Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") submitted on December 1, 2021 a plan to meet the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market and disclosed the fact that the Company did not meet the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market on the base date for transition (June 30, 2021). The Company hereby announces that it has received the "Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria (Distribution Criteria)" from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and confirms that it has met the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market as of the end of March 2023, the base date for examination.

No. of No. of Tradable Tradable Daily Average Tradable Share Market Shareholders Share Ratio Trading Value Shares Cap. Continued listing criteria 800 or more 20,000 units 10 bn yen 35% 20 mn yen or more or more or higher or more As of the end of June 2021 - 351,388 units 67.8 bn yen 32.3% 280 mn yen (base date for transition) state of meeting the met met met not met met criteria As of the end of March 2023 20,806 388,254 units 54.1 bn yen 35.7% 260 mn yen (base date for examination) state of meeting the met met met met met criteria