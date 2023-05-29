TV Asahi : Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment

Note: This document is a direct translation of the Japanese release. All figures in millions of yen have been rounded down to the nearest million yen. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.
|
|
May 29, 2023
|
Company Name
|
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation
|
Representative
|
Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman
|
|
(Securities Code: 9409)
|
Information Contact
|
Gengo Sunami, Member of the Board
|
|
(Tel: +81-3-6406-1115)
Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") submitted on December 1, 2021 a plan to meet the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market and disclosed the fact that the Company did not meet the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market on the base date for transition (June 30, 2021). The Company hereby announces that it has received the "Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria (Distribution Criteria)" from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and confirms that it has met the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market as of the end of March 2023, the base date for examination.
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
|
Tradable
|
|
|
Tradable
|
|
|
Daily Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tradable
|
|
|
Share Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Ratio
|
|
|
Trading Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Cap.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continued listing criteria
|
|
800 or more
|
|
20,000 units
|
|
10 bn yen
|
35%
|
|
|
20 mn yen
|
|
|
|
or more
|
|
or more
|
|
or higher
|
|
or more
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of the end of June 2021
|
-
|
|
|
351,388 units
|
|
67.8 bn yen
|
32.3%
|
|
|
280 mn yen
|
|
(base date for transition)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
state of meeting the
|
|
met
|
|
met
|
|
met
|
|
not met
|
|
met
|
|
criteria
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of the end of March 2023
|
20,806
|
|
|
388,254 units
|
|
54.1 bn yen
|
35.7%
|
|
|
260 mn yen
|
|
(base date for examination)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
state of meeting the
|
|
met
|
|
met
|
|
met
|
|
met
|
|
met
|
|
criteria
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The state of the Company meeting the criteria as of the end of June 2021 has been calculated based on the Company's stock distribution that the Tokyo Stock Exchange had knowledge of.
-
The state of the Company meeting the criteria as of the end of March 2023 is based on the "Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria (Distribution Criteria)" received from the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, Inc.
-
Daily average trading value is examined for the period January to December 2022.
Disclaimer
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 07:04:08 UTC.