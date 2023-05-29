Advanced search
    9409   JP3429000007

TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9409)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
1530.00 JPY   +0.92%
TV Asahi : Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment

05/29/2023 | 03:05am EDT
Note: This document is a direct translation of the Japanese release. All figures in millions of yen have been rounded down to the nearest million yen. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.

May 29, 2023

Company Name

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation

Representative

Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman

(Securities Code: 9409)

Information Contact

Gengo Sunami, Member of the Board

(Tel: +81-3-6406-1115)

Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria of the New Market Segment

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") submitted on December 1, 2021 a plan to meet the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market and disclosed the fact that the Company did not meet the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market on the base date for transition (June 30, 2021). The Company hereby announces that it has received the "Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria (Distribution Criteria)" from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and confirms that it has met the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market as of the end of March 2023, the base date for examination.

No. of

No. of

Tradable

Tradable

Daily Average

Tradable

Share Market

Shareholders

Share Ratio

Trading Value

Shares

Cap.

Continued listing criteria

800 or more

20,000 units

10 bn yen

35%

20 mn yen

or more

or more

or higher

or more

As of the end of June 2021

-

351,388 units

67.8 bn yen

32.3%

280 mn yen

(base date for transition)

state of meeting the

met

met

met

not met

met

criteria

As of the end of March 2023

20,806

388,254 units

54.1 bn yen

35.7%

260 mn yen

(base date for examination)

state of meeting the

met

met

met

met

met

criteria

  • The state of the Company meeting the criteria as of the end of June 2021 has been calculated based on the Company's stock distribution that the Tokyo Stock Exchange had knowledge of.
  • The state of the Company meeting the criteria as of the end of March 2023 is based on the "Notice of Meeting the Continued Listing Criteria (Distribution Criteria)" received from the Tokyo Stock
    Exchange, Inc.
  • Daily average trading value is examined for the period January to December 2022.

Disclaimer

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 07:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 305 B 2 165 M 2 165 M
Net income 2023 16 933 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,10x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 154 B 1 095 M 1 095 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 336
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 516,00 JPY
Average target price 1 786,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Hayakawa MD & Manager-Organization Production
Shinichi Yoshida President, COO & Representative Director
Miwako Konishi Senior Manager-Compliance
Akira Gemma Independent Outside Director
Katsuhiko Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.13%1 095
