April 24, 2024
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation
www.tvasahihd.co.jp/e/
Update of "Five Key Issues for the Future"
of Sustainability Statement
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation hereby announces that it has updated its "Five Key Issues for the Future" of its Sustainability Statement, which was previously announced on May 11, 2022. The new "Five Key Issues for the Future" is as follows:
Five Key Issues for the Future
Contributing to the future of earth
We will engage in solving environmental issues in order to pass on the earth's natural environment in all its richness and beauty to future generations. As a media, we will also call for protecting lives from natural hazards through disaster news coverage.
Initiative 1 We will provide opportunities where individuals and organizations can act towards achieving the SDGs.
Initiative 2 We will report on the danger of natural hazards and contribute to community activities in times of such disasters.
Initiative 3 We will propose efficient use of resources and environmentally friendly life styles.
Initiative 4 We will engage in endeavors that lead to a carbon neutral society and reduce the burden on the environment.
Creating a future where everyone fulfills their potential
We will provide "learning opportunities" through our content to all generations from young children to senior citizens. We will contribute to "creating a society where everyone fulfills their potential."
Initiative 1 We will create supportive frameworks for younger generations who will lead the future and contribute to the creation of a society where everyone is able to fulfill their potential.
Initiative 2 We will provide learning opportunities anytime, anywhere and from anywhere.
Building a new future with technology
As our daily lives change rapidly due to technological progress, we will report on the latest technology as well as incorporate such innovations into our activities.
Initiative 1 We will uncover technologies and creators that provide alternative options to how we live, work and conduct businesses.
Initiative 2 We will create new content using new technologies such as AI, VR and the metaverse.
Initiative 3 We will undertake digital transformation in the workplace to improve efficiency and encourage workstyle diversity.
Living together with kindness
We will appreciate each other's individuality and values to create a society that is safe and comfortable to all. We will also support our employee's respective life stages.
Initiative 1 We will respect human rights.
Initiative 2 We will continue to produce and deliver content that appreciates diversity.
Initiative 3 We will practice diversity in our HR endeavors and aim to become a company that supports wellbeing.
Becoming a company that is forever trustworthy
We will strengthen our corporate governance and enforce compliance in order to fulfill our public duty as a broadcaster and news media. We will aim to enhance disclosure of information, improve transparency in management and will continue to build a structure that is responsive to rules and various practices of society.
Initiative 1 We will be timely, just and accurate in our news reporting.
Initiative 2 We will strengthen our corporate governance.
Initiative 3 We will enforce compliance.
Initiative 4 We will strengthen our information security system.
Initiative 5We will abide by the Subcontract Law and build appropriate relationships with business partners.
###
Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman
691 Roppongi, Minatoku, Tokyo, Japan
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation
SDGs Management Department
Tel: +81364061115
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 02:37:03 UTC.