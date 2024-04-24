April 24, 2024

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation

www.tv­asahihd.co.jp/e/

Update of "Five Key Issues for the Future"

of Sustainability Statement

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation hereby announces that it has updated its "Five Key Issues for the Future" of its Sustainability Statement, which was previously announced on May 11, 2022. The new "Five Key Issues for the Future" is as follows:

Five Key Issues for the Future

Contributing to the future of earth

We will engage in solving environmental issues in order to pass on the earth's natural environment in all its richness and beauty to future generations. As a media, we will also call for protecting lives from natural hazards through disaster news coverage.

Initiative 1 We will provide opportunities where individuals and organizations can act towards achieving the SDGs.

Initiative 2 We will report on the danger of natural hazards and contribute to community activities in times of such disasters.

Initiative 3 We will propose efficient use of resources and environmentally friendly life styles.

Initiative 4 We will engage in endeavors that lead to a carbon neutral society and reduce the burden on the environment.

Creating a future where everyone fulfills their potential

We will provide "learning opportunities" through our content to all generations from young children to senior citizens. We will contribute to "creating a society where everyone fulfills their potential."

Initiative 1 We will create supportive frameworks for younger generations who will lead the future and contribute to the creation of a society where everyone is able to fulfill their potential.

Initiative 2 We will provide learning opportunities anytime, anywhere and from anywhere.