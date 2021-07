TV Asahi : Updated IR Calendar

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 272 B 2 449 M 2 449 M Net income 2021 11 984 M 108 M 108 M Net cash 2021 48 144 M 434 M 434 M P/E ratio 2021 15,7x Yield 2021 2,33% Capitalization 181 B 1 628 M 1 629 M EV / Sales 2021 0,49x EV / Sales 2022 0,43x Nbr of Employees 5 229 Free-Float 35,0% Chart TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 1 779,00 JPY Average target price 2 201,67 JPY Spread / Average Target 23,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Hiroshi Hayakawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Shinichi Yoshida President, COO & Representative Director Miwako Konishi Director & Senior Manager-Compliance Akira Gemma Independent Outside Director Katsuhiko Ikeda Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5.14% 1 612 FOX CORPORATION 28.16% 21 758 DISCOVERY, INC. 3.49% 20 056 RTL GROUP S.A. 26.32% 9 231 NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. 38.75% 6 630 TEGNA INC. 34.84% 4 166