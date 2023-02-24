Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZTECA CPO   MX01AZ060013

TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AZTECA CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
0.7900 MXN   +1.28%
2022TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Mexico's TV Azteca Q3 net profit falls 96% on higher taxes and expenses
RE
2022Mexico's TV Azteca to appeal second ruling on tax dispute bill
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TV Azteca B de C : Notice of delivery of quarterly report

02/24/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF DELIVERY OF QUARTERLY REPORT

Mexico City, February 24, 2023- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA) one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, informs that, pursuant to article 45 of the General Rules applicable to Issuers of Securities and other participants in the securities market, it will postpone the presentation of the quarterly financial information corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2022.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a más +, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Salinas

TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11502

Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11508

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

rvillarreal@tvazteca.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

Disclaimer

TV Azteca SAB de CV published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
2022TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022Mexico's TV Azteca Q3 net profit falls 96% on higher taxes and expenses
RE
2022Mexico's TV Azteca to appeal second ruling on tax dispute bill
RE
2022Tv Azteca B De C : reaffirms its commitment to dialogue in order to reorganize liabilities..
PU
2022Tv Azteca B De C : announces net sales of Ps.3,589 million and EBITDA of ps.672 million in..
PU
2022Tv Azteca B De C : Quarterly Report 2Q22
PU
2022TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2022Tv Azteca B De C : Jorge Luis Zúñiga Montiel is appointed CFO of TV Azteca
PU
2022TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Chief Financial Officer Change
CI
2022TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 876 M 699 M 699 M
Net income 2021 353 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2021 8 209 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 359 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 921
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rafael Rodriguez Sanchez Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Luis Zúñiga Montiel Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Benjamín Salinas Pliego Chairman
Francisco Murguía Díaz Independent Director
Ignacio Cobián Villegas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.47%128
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)17.09%185 841
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.55%16 257
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.03%15 382
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-15.67%10 827
ITV PLC18.52%4 291