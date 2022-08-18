Log in
    TVDH   TH3709010005

TV DIRECT

(TVDH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
1.170 THB   -0.85%
08/11TV DIRECT PUBLIC : Notice of registration of capital increase of a subsidiary (TVD M Co., Ltd.)
PU
08/03TVD M Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive THB 55 million in funding from TVD Holdings Public Company Limited
CI
07/22TV Direct Public Company Limited will Change its Name to TVD Holdings Public Company Limited
CI
TV Direct : Notification of New Subsidiary Company Incorporation (X-PRESSO (THAI) CO., LTD.)

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Registration No. 0107554000101

August 18, 2022

Subject: Notification of New Subsidiary Company Incorporation

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 8/2565, held on June 23, 2022 of TVD Holdings Public Company Limited (the "Company") which resolved to approve the incorporation of a new subsidiary company to accept the transfer of goods and parcel delivery business from ABPO Company Limited, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 100 percent of voting shares. The Company hereby notifies that the Company has already registered a new subsidiary company on August 18, 2022. The detail of which is as follows:

Company name

:

X-PRESSO (THAI) CO., LTD.

Office address

:

110/3 Moo 6, Tarang, Bangkhen, Bangkok

Nature of business

:

Carrying on service business for goods and parcel

delivery

Registered capital and shares :

Baht 30,000,000 divided into 300,000 shares at

the par value of Baht 100 each.

Shareholders' structure

:

TVD Holdings Public Company Limited holds

shares in the proportion of 100 percent.

Source of fund

:

Working capital of the Company.

The said transaction is not considered as a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor.Chor. 21/2551 and is not the acquisition of assets having size of transaction within the scope of the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor. Chor. 20/2551.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Wichian Manapongpun)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TV Direct pcl published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
