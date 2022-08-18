TV Direct : Notification of New Subsidiary Company Incorporation (X-PRESSO (THAI) CO., LTD.)

Registration No. 0107554000101
August 18, 2022
Subject: Notification of New Subsidiary Company Incorporation
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 8/2565, held on June 23, 2022 of TVD Holdings Public Company Limited (the "Company") which resolved to approve the incorporation of a new subsidiary company to accept the transfer of goods and parcel delivery business from ABPO Company Limited, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 100 percent of voting shares. The Company hereby notifies that the Company has already registered a new subsidiary company on August 18, 2022. The detail of which is as follows:
|
Company name
|
:
|
X-PRESSO (THAI) CO., LTD.
|
Office address
|
:
|
110/3 Moo 6, Tarang, Bangkhen, Bangkok
|
Nature of business
|
:
|
Carrying on service business for goods and parcel
|
|
|
delivery
|
Registered capital and shares :
|
Baht 30,000,000 divided into 300,000 shares at
|
|
|
the par value of Baht 100 each.
|
Shareholders' structure
|
:
|
TVD Holdings Public Company Limited holds
|
|
|
shares in the proportion of 100 percent.
|
Source of fund
|
:
|
Working capital of the Company.
The said transaction is not considered as a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor.Chor. 21/2551 and is not the acquisition of assets having size of transaction within the scope of the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor. Chor. 20/2551.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
(Mr. Wichian Manapongpun)
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
TV Direct pcl published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:05 UTC.