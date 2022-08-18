TV Direct : Notification of New Subsidiary Company Incorporation (X-PRESSO (THAI) CO., LTD.)

Registration No. 0107554000101

August 18, 2022

Subject: Notification of New Subsidiary Company Incorporation

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 8/2565, held on June 23, 2022 of TVD Holdings Public Company Limited (the "Company") which resolved to approve the incorporation of a new subsidiary company to accept the transfer of goods and parcel delivery business from ABPO Company Limited, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 100 percent of voting shares. The Company hereby notifies that the Company has already registered a new subsidiary company on August 18, 2022. The detail of which is as follows:

Company name : X-PRESSO (THAI) CO., LTD. Office address : 110/3 Moo 6, Tarang, Bangkhen, Bangkok Nature of business : Carrying on service business for goods and parcel delivery Registered capital and shares : Baht 30,000,000 divided into 300,000 shares at the par value of Baht 100 each. Shareholders' structure : TVD Holdings Public Company Limited holds shares in the proportion of 100 percent. Source of fund : Working capital of the Company.

The said transaction is not considered as a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor.Chor. 21/2551 and is not the acquisition of assets having size of transaction within the scope of the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor. Chor. 20/2551.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Wichian Manapongpun)

Company Secretary