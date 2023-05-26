TV TOKYO : FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report512KB
05/26/2023 | 01:24am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.
Contact: Koichi Komaru, General Manager, Finance Division
Phone: +81-3-6635-1771
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 15, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 16, 2023
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 16, 2023
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors and for the press)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2023
150,963
2.0
9,229
7.5
9,378
2.4
6,724
11.6
March 31, 2022
148,070
13.7
8,584
64.2
9,159
71.5
6,024
133.9
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥6,175 million [17.6%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥5,251 million [(5.6)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted
Return on
Ratio of
Ratio of
earnings
ordinary profit
operating profit
per share
equity
per share
to total assets
to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2023
244.12
-
7.4
6.8
6.1
March 31, 2022
214.88
-
6.9
7.0
5.8
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
¥(204) million
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥106 million
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percent change for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is a comparison with the value restated on the assumption that the Standard was applied for the year ended March 31, 2021. Net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 would have been ¥130,240 million (reference value) should the Standard be applied for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
139,933
93,351
66.6
3,414.10
As of March 31, 2022
134,076
89,836
66.8
3,229.55
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥93,159 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥89,615 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
March 31, 2023
11,135
(8,334)
(3,139)
37,787
March 31, 2022
13,499
(1,349)
(4,793)
38,078
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-
dividends
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(consolidated)
net assets
end
(annual)
end
end
end
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
45.00
60.00
1,669
27.9
1.9
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
65.00
80.00
2,186
32.8
2.4
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
-
15.00
-
65. 00
80.00
30.7
(Forecast)
(Note) Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023: Ordinary dividend 55.00 yen
Commemorative dividend of 10.00 yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2023 - March
)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
157,000
4.0
9,500
2.9
9,500
1.3
7,100
5.6
260.19
The financial results forecast may change due to various factors including spread of the COVID-19 infection. In case the financial results forecast needs to be revised, the Company will disclose the revision promptly.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - (Company name:)
Excluded: - (Company name:)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the year (including treasury shares):
March 31, 2023:
27,579,500 shares
March 31, 2022:
27,779,500 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the year:
March 31, 2023:
292,770 shares
March 31, 2022:
30,937 shares
3) Average number of shares during the year:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
27,547,182 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
28,036,275 shares
This financial results report is outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The forward-looking statements in the report, including financial results forecast, are based on the assumptions that the Company determines reasonable in light of information available. Actual performance, etc. may differ materially due to various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
38,138
41,787
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
31,356
29,199
Money held in trust
434
393
Programs and films
9,059
9,919
Merchandise
234
800
Supplies
34
15
Income taxes refund receivable
6
1,824
Other
962
1,767
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total current assets
80,224
85,704
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
10,982
10,323
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
10,389
9,192
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
958
762
Land
4,291
4,291
Leased assets, net
210
627
Construction in progress
47
75
Total property, plant and equipment
26,879
25,272
Intangible assets
Goodwill
-
400
Other
1,798
3,266
Total intangible assets
1,798
3,666
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
17,577
17,806
Long-term loans receivable
8
23
Deferred tax assets
931
965
Other
6,676
6,515
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(20)
(20)
Total investments and other assets
25,174
25,290
Total non-current assets
53,852
54,229
Total assets
134,076
139,933
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable- trade
4,855
5,910
Short-term borrowings
5,100
5,100
Current portion of long-term borrowings
-
168
Lease liabilities
78
87
Accrued expenses
19,000
22,039
Income taxes payable
1,524
1,020
Provision for bonuses
2,392
2,389
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
156
184
officers)
Other
6,728
4,940
Total current liabilities
39,836
41,841
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
-
655
Long-term accounts payable - other
1,606
1,004
Lease liabilities
37
542
Deferred tax liabilities
661
484
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
37
50
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
1,999
1,920
Other
60
80
Total non-current liabilities
4,403
4,740
Total liabilities
44,240
46,582
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,000
10,000
Capital surplus
18,643
18,215
Retained earnings
57,530
62,593
Treasury shares
(58)
(598)
Total shareholders' equity
86,115
90,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 05:23:23 UTC.