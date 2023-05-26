Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9413   JP3547060008

TV TOKYO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9413)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:47:18 2023-05-26 am EDT
2771.00 JPY   -0.14%
Tv Tokyo : Notice of convocation for the 13th annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
Tv Tokyo : FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report
PU
Tv Tokyo : FY2022 Financial Results Materials
PU
TV TOKYO : FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report512KB

05/26/2023 | 01:24am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

May 11, 2023

Company name: TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 9413

URL: https://www.txhd.co.jp

Representative: Ichiro Ishikawa, CEO President

Contact: Koichi Komaru, General Manager, Finance Division

Phone: +81-3-6635-1771

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 15, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 16, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 16, 2023

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors and for the press)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2023

150,963

2.0

9,229

7.5

9,378

2.4

6,724

11.6

March 31, 2022

148,070

13.7

8,584

64.2

9,159

71.5

6,024

133.9

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥6,175 million [17.6%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥5,251 million [(5.6)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted

Return on

Ratio of

Ratio of

earnings

ordinary profit

operating profit

per share

equity

per share

to total assets

to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2023

244.12

-

7.4

6.8

6.1

March 31, 2022

214.88

-

6.9

7.0

5.8

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

¥(204) million

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥106 million

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percent change for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is a comparison with the value restated on the assumption that the Standard was applied for the year ended March 31, 2021. Net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 would have been ¥130,240 million (reference value) should the Standard be applied for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

139,933

93,351

66.6

3,414.10

As of March 31, 2022

134,076

89,836

66.8

3,229.55

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥93,159 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥89,615 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

March 31, 2023

11,135

(8,334)

(3,139)

37,787

March 31, 2022

13,499

(1,349)

(4,793)

38,078

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-

dividends

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(consolidated)

net assets

end

(annual)

end

end

end

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

45.00

60.00

1,669

27.9

1.9

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

65.00

80.00

2,186

32.8

2.4

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

-

15.00

-

65. 00

80.00

30.7

(Forecast)

(Note) Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023: Ordinary dividend 55.00 yen

Commemorative dividend of 10.00 yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2023 - March

)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

per share

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

157,000

4.0

9,500

2.9

9,500

1.3

7,100

5.6

260.19

  • The financial results forecast may change due to various factors including spread of the COVID-19 infection. In case the financial results forecast needs to be revised, the Company will disclose the revision promptly.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - (Company name:)
    Excluded: - (Company name:)
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the year (including treasury shares):

March 31, 2023:

27,579,500 shares

March 31, 2022:

27,779,500 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the year:

March 31, 2023:

292,770 shares

March 31, 2022:

30,937 shares

3) Average number of shares during the year:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

27,547,182 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

28,036,275 shares

  • This financial results report is outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
    The forward-looking statements in the report, including financial results forecast, are based on the assumptions that the Company determines reasonable in light of information available. Actual performance, etc. may differ materially due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

38,138

41,787

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

31,356

29,199

Money held in trust

434

393

Programs and films

9,059

9,919

Merchandise

234

800

Supplies

34

15

Income taxes refund receivable

6

1,824

Other

962

1,767

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total current assets

80,224

85,704

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

10,982

10,323

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

10,389

9,192

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

958

762

Land

4,291

4,291

Leased assets, net

210

627

Construction in progress

47

75

Total property, plant and equipment

26,879

25,272

Intangible assets

Goodwill

-

400

Other

1,798

3,266

Total intangible assets

1,798

3,666

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

17,577

17,806

Long-term loans receivable

8

23

Deferred tax assets

931

965

Other

6,676

6,515

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(20)

(20)

Total investments and other assets

25,174

25,290

Total non-current assets

53,852

54,229

Total assets

134,076

139,933

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable- trade

4,855

5,910

Short-term borrowings

5,100

5,100

Current portion of long-term borrowings

-

168

Lease liabilities

78

87

Accrued expenses

19,000

22,039

Income taxes payable

1,524

1,020

Provision for bonuses

2,392

2,389

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

156

184

officers)

Other

6,728

4,940

Total current liabilities

39,836

41,841

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

-

655

Long-term accounts payable - other

1,606

1,004

Lease liabilities

37

542

Deferred tax liabilities

661

484

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

37

50

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

1,999

1,920

Other

60

80

Total non-current liabilities

4,403

4,740

Total liabilities

44,240

46,582

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,000

10,000

Capital surplus

18,643

18,215

Retained earnings

57,530

62,593

Treasury shares

(58)

(598)

Total shareholders' equity

86,115

90,209

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,530

2,922

Foreign currency translation adjustment

7

55

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(37)

(27)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,500

2,950

Non-controlling interests

221

191

Total net assets

89,836

93,351

Total liabilities and net assets

134,076

139,933

2

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 05:23:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 149 B 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net income 2023 6 033 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net cash 2023 35 578 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 75 721 M 541 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 634
Free-Float 49,5%
