TV TOKYO : FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report512KB

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

May 11, 2023

Company name: TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 9413

URL: https://www.txhd.co.jp

Representative: Ichiro Ishikawa, CEO President

Contact: Koichi Komaru, General Manager, Finance Division

Phone: +81-3-6635-1771

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 15, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 16, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 16, 2023

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors and for the press)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % March 31, 2023 150,963 2.0 9,229 7.5 9,378 2.4 6,724 11.6 March 31, 2022 148,070 13.7 8,584 64.2 9,159 71.5 6,024 133.9

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥6,175 million [17.6%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥5,251 million [(5.6)%]

Basic earnings Diluted Return on Ratio of Ratio of earnings ordinary profit operating profit per share equity per share to total assets to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2023 244.12 - 7.4 6.8 6.1 March 31, 2022 214.88 - 6.9 7.0 5.8

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥(204) million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥106 million

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percent change for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is a comparison with the value restated on the assumption that the Standard was applied for the year ended March 31, 2021. Net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 would have been ¥130,240 million (reference value) should the Standard be applied for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 139,933 93,351 66.6 3,414.10 As of March 31, 2022 134,076 89,836 66.8 3,229.55

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥93,159 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥89,615 million