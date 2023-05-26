TV TOKYO : FY2022 Financial Results Materials1.83MB

Supplementary Material for Full-Year Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY2023)

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

FY23/3 Full-year Consolidated Financial Results and FY24/3 Forecast/Summary of New Medium-Term Plan

New record-high net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit

・Operating income was 9,229 million yen

⇒increased by 529 million yen from the full-year forecast announced in the third quarter (February 7)

・TV TOKYO recorded higher net sales and profit, with the "streaming and anime" businesses, a growth engine, driving its performance, while the broadcasting businesses secured the same level of profit as in the previous year.

⇒Net sales for the anime business increased by 23% year on year due to continued growth in overseas sales. Commercialization in North America increased significantly.

⇒Net sales for the streaming business increased by 22% year on year due to strong sales of both new and archived dramas.

Annual dividends of 80 yen (60 yen for FY22/3)/acquired approximately 460,000 treasury shares (1.7% of issued shares) ⇒Total payout ratio of 46.3%

Net sales are expected to increase for the third consecutive year, and operating and ordinary income are expected to increase for the fourth consecutive year

Medium-Term Plan for FY24/3 to FY26/3>

・Aim to achieve 8% ROE in the late 2020s

・Targets for FY26/3 set at consolidated net sales of 170.0 billion yen and consolidated operating income of 11.0 billion yen.

・Reduce the ratio of "broadcasting" businesses to "anime/streaming/shopping" businesses of "5:5" in FY2022 to "4:6" in FY26/3 through profit structure reform

*For details, please refer to "Notice concerning Medium-Term Plan 2023"