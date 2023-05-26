TV TOKYO : FY2022 Financial Results Materials1.83MB
Supplementary Material for Full-Year Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY2023)
May 11, 2023
Securities code: 9413
TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation
FY23/3 Full-year Consolidated Financial Results and FY24/3 Forecast/Summary of New Medium-Term Plan
New record-high net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit
・Operating income was 9,229 million yen
⇒increased by 529 million yen from the full-year forecast announced in the third quarter (February 7)
・TV TOKYO recorded higher net sales and profit, with the "streaming and anime" businesses, a growth engine, driving its performance, while the broadcasting businesses secured the same level of profit as in the previous year.
⇒Net sales for the anime business increased by 23% year on year due to continued growth in overseas sales. Commercialization in North America increased significantly.
⇒Net sales for the streaming business increased by 22% year on year due to strong sales of both new and archived dramas.
Annual dividends of 80 yen (60 yen for FY22/3)/acquired approximately 460,000 treasury shares (1.7% of issued shares) ⇒Total payout ratio of 46.3%
Net sales are expected to increase for the third consecutive year, and operating and ordinary income are expected to increase for the fourth consecutive year
Medium-Term Plan for FY24/3 to FY26/3>
・Aim to achieve 8% ROE in the late 2020s
・Targets for FY26/3 set at consolidated net sales of 170.0 billion yen and consolidated operating income of 11.0 billion yen.
・Reduce the ratio of "broadcasting" businesses to "anime/streaming/shopping" businesses of "5:5" in FY2022 to "4:6" in FY26/3 through profit structure reform
*For details, please refer to "Notice concerning Medium-Term Plan 2023"
Consolidated Overview of Business Segments
Segments
Terrestrial broadcasting business
Broadcast related business
BS Broadcasting business
Communication business
Operating Companies
TV TOKYO Corporation
12 consolidated subsidiaries (excluding other segments' operating companies)
BS TV TOKYO Corporation
TV TOKYO Communications Corporation
Business Category
Broadcasting businesses
Anime
Rights
Streaming
businesses
business
Events
Broadcasting businesses
Rights businesses
Business Operations Broadcasting revenue through terrestrial broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for anime broadcast programs Business revenue using peripheral rights fornon-animebroadcast programsBox-officerevenue through investment in movies, and business revenue by using peripheral rights
Box-office revenue by organizing events, etc.
TV shopping, e-commerce business, and paid CS broadcasting channel business Music publishing business, and businesses that supplement broadcasting itself, such as production and sale of programs, and broadcasting operations
Broadcasting revenue through BS broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for BS broadcast programs Development, operations, and advertising businesses of digital media such as video streaming
3
Consolidated Overview of Profit and Loss by Segment
(Million yen)
Accounting Period (January to March)
Cumulative Period (April to March)
YoY change
FY22/3
FY23/3
YoY change
Change from forecast
FY22/3 4Q
FY23/3 4Q
Amount
%
full year
full year
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
Terrestrial broadcasting
29,683
30,232
549
1.9%
110,969
113,466
2,497
2.3%
1,090
1.0%
Broadcast related
9,046
9,931
885
9.8%
36,647
38,542
1,895
5.2%
52
0.1%
BS broadcasting
4,237
4,093
△ 144
△ 3.4%
17,176
16,864
△ 312
△ 1.8%
102
0.6%
Communication
1,576
1,483
△ 92
△ 5.9%
5,020
5,181
160
3.2%
75
1.5%
Total consolidated net sales
38,187
40,198
2,010
5.3%
148,070
150,963
2,892
2.0%
963
0.6%
Expenses
Terrestrial broadcasting
Broadcast related
BS broadcasting
Communication
Total consolidated operating expenses
Operating income
Terrestrial broadcasting
Broadcast related
BS broadcasting
Communication
Total consolidated operating income Consolidated ordinary income
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
28,213
28,939
725
2.6%
104,248
105,915
1,666
1.6%
496
0.5%
8,605
9,841
1,236
14.4%
33,468
36,148
2,679
8.0%
318
0.9%
4,275
3,491
△ 784
△ 18.3%
14,946
14,550
△ 395
△ 2.6%
19
0.1%
1,460
1,320
△ 140
△ 9.6%
4,627
4,708
80
1.7%
75
1.6%
37,256
39,106
1,850
5.0%
139,486
141,733
2,246
1.6%
433
0.3%
1,469
1,293
△ 176
△ 12.0%
6,720
7,551
830
12.4%
593
8.5%
440
90
△ 350
△ 79.6%
3,178
2,394
△ 783
△ 24.7%
△ 265
△ 10.0%
△ 38
601
639
―
2,230
2,313
83
3.7%
83
3.7%
116
163
47
41.0%
393
472
79
20.3%
0
0.1%
931
1,091
159
17.2%
8,584
9,229
645
7.5%
529
6.1%
1,042
981
△ 61
△ 5.9%
9,159
9,378
218
2.4%
178
1.9%
718
1,343
625
87.1%
6,024
6,724
700
11.6%
524
8.5%
4
Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets
Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets
FY22/3
FY23/3
Changes
year-end
year-end
Current assets
80,224
85,704
5,479
Non-current assets
53,852
54,229
376
Property, plant
26,879
25,272
△1,607
and equipment
Assets
Intangible assets
1,798
3,666
1,868
Investments
25,174
25,290
116
and other assets
Total assets
134,076 139,933
5,856
Liabilities
Net assets
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Valuation and translation adjustments Non-controlling interests
