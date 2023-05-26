Advanced search
    9413   JP3547060008

TV TOKYO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9413)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:47:18 2023-05-26 am EDT
2771.00 JPY   -0.14%
Tv Tokyo : Notice of convocation for the 13th annual general meeting of shareholders244kb
PU
Tv Tokyo : FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report512KB
PU
Tv Tokyo : FY2022 Financial Results Materials1.83MB
PU
TV TOKYO : FY2022 Financial Results Materials1.83MB

05/26/2023 | 01:24am EDT
Supplementary Material for Full-Year Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY2023)

May 11, 2023

Securities code: 9413

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

FY23/3 Full-year Consolidated Financial Results and FY24/3 Forecast/Summary of New Medium-Term Plan

New record-high net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit

・Operating income was 9,229 million yen

⇒increased by 529 million yen from the full-year forecast announced in the third quarter (February 7)

・TV TOKYO recorded higher net sales and profit, with the "streaming and anime" businesses, a growth engine, driving its performance, while the broadcasting businesses secured the same level of profit as in the previous year.

⇒Net sales for the anime business increased by 23% year on year due to continued growth in overseas sales. Commercialization in North America increased significantly.

⇒Net sales for the streaming business increased by 22% year on year due to strong sales of both new and archived dramas.

Annual dividends of 80 yen (60 yen for FY22/3)/acquired approximately 460,000 treasury shares (1.7% of issued shares) ⇒Total payout ratio of 46.3%

Net sales are expected to increase for the third consecutive year, and operating and ordinary income are expected to increase for the fourth consecutive year

Medium-Term Plan for FY24/3 to FY26/3>

・Aim to achieve 8% ROE in the late 2020s

・Targets for FY26/3 set at consolidated net sales of 170.0 billion yen and consolidated operating income of 11.0 billion yen.

・Reduce the ratio of "broadcasting" businesses to "anime/streaming/shopping" businesses of "5:5" in FY2022 to "4:6" in FY26/3 through profit structure reform

*For details, please refer to "Notice concerning Medium-Term Plan 2023"

Consolidated Overview of Business Segments

Segments

Terrestrial broadcasting business

Broadcast related business

BS Broadcasting business

Communication business

Operating Companies

TV TOKYO Corporation

12 consolidated subsidiaries (excluding other segments' operating companies)

BS TV TOKYO Corporation

TV TOKYO Communications Corporation

Business Category

Broadcasting businesses

Anime

Rights

Streaming

businesses

business

Events

Broadcasting businesses

Rights businesses

Business Operations Broadcasting revenue through terrestrial broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for anime broadcast programs Business revenue using peripheral rights for non-animebroadcast programs Box-officerevenue through investment in movies, and business revenue by using peripheral rights

Box-office revenue by organizing events, etc.

TV shopping, e-commerce business, and paid CS broadcasting channel business Music publishing business, and businesses that supplement broadcasting itself, such as production and sale of programs, and broadcasting operations

Broadcasting revenue through BS broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for BS broadcast programs Development, operations, and advertising businesses of digital media such as video streaming

3

Consolidated Overview of Profit and Loss by Segment

(Million yen)

Accounting Period (January to March)

Cumulative Period (April to March)

YoY change

FY22/3

FY23/3

YoY change

Change from forecast

FY22/3 4Q

FY23/3 4Q

Amount

%

full year

full year

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

Terrestrial broadcasting

29,683

30,232

549

1.9%

110,969

113,466

2,497

2.3%

1,090

1.0%

Broadcast related

9,046

9,931

885

9.8%

36,647

38,542

1,895

5.2%

52

0.1%

BS broadcasting

4,237

4,093

144

3.4%

17,176

16,864

312

1.8%

102

0.6%

Communication

1,576

1,483

92

5.9%

5,020

5,181

160

3.2%

75

1.5%

Total consolidated net sales

38,187

40,198

2,010

5.3%

148,070

150,963

2,892

2.0%

963

0.6%

Expenses

Terrestrial broadcasting

Broadcast related

BS broadcasting

Communication

Total consolidated operating expenses

Operating income

Terrestrial broadcasting

Broadcast related

BS broadcasting

Communication

Total consolidated operating income Consolidated ordinary income

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

28,213

28,939

725

2.6%

104,248

105,915

1,666

1.6%

496

0.5%

8,605

9,841

1,236

14.4%

33,468

36,148

2,679

8.0%

318

0.9%

4,275

3,491

784

18.3%

14,946

14,550

395

2.6%

19

0.1%

1,460

1,320

140

9.6%

4,627

4,708

80

1.7%

75

1.6%

37,256

39,106

1,850

5.0%

139,486

141,733

2,246

1.6%

433

0.3%

1,469

1,293

176

12.0%

6,720

7,551

830

12.4%

593

8.5%

440

90

350

79.6%

3,178

2,394

783

24.7%

265

10.0%

38

601

639

2,230

2,313

83

3.7%

83

3.7%

116

163

47

41.0%

393

472

79

20.3%

0

0.1%

931

1,091

159

17.2%

8,584

9,229

645

7.5%

529

6.1%

1,042

981

61

5.9%

9,159

9,378

218

2.4%

178

1.9%

718

1,343

625

87.1%

6,024

6,724

700

11.6%

524

8.5%

4

Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets

Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets

FY22/3

FY23/3

Changes

year-end

year-end

Current assets

80,224

85,704

5,479

Non-current assets

53,852

54,229

376

Property, plant

26,879

25,272

1,607

and equipment

Assets

Intangible assets

1,798

3,666

1,868

Investments

25,174

25,290

116

and other assets

Total assets

134,076 139,933

5,856

Liabilities

Net assets

Current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net asse

(Million yen)

FY22/3

FY23/3

Changes

year-end

year-end

39,836

41,841

2,005

4,403

4,740

336

44,240

46,582

2,342

86,115

90,209

4,094

3,500

2,950

549

221

191

29

89,836

93,351

3,514

134,076

139,933

5,856

Note: Net assets per share =3,414.10yen

Non-consolidated/TV TOKYO

Non-consolidated/BS TV TOKYO

Overview of Consolidated Cash Flows

(Million yen)

Financial Position (Million yen)

Financial Position Million yen

FY22/3

FY23/3

FY22/3

FY23/3

Changes

FY22/3

FY23/3

Changes

full-year

full-year

year-endyear-end

year-endyear-end

Operating cash flows

13,499

11,135

Total assets

79,928

82,545

2,617

Total assets

20,308

20,880

572

Investing cash flows

1,349

8,334

Financing cash flows

4,793

3,139

Total liabilities

30,318

31,005

686

Total liabilities

4,040

3,730

309

Cash and cash equivalents

38,078

37,787

Total net assets

49,609

51,539

1,930

Total net assets

16,267

17,149

882

5

Disclaimer

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 05:23:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
