TV TOKYO : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR THE 13TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS244KB

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities code: 9413 May 30, 2023 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 25, 2023) To Shareholders: Ichiro Ishikawa CEO President TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR THE 13TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders, We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. We hereby inform you that the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below. In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has adopted measures for electronic provision, and has posted this Notice of Convocation for the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as the matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the following website. The Company's website: https://www.txhd.co.jp/en/ir/stock/info/meeting/ In addition to the above-stated website, matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search), enter our company name or securities code to perform the search, and select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the details. TSE Website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show - 1 -

Proposal 8: Proposal 9: Proposal 10: If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below before exercising your voting rights. 1. Date and Time: 10 a.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (The reception desk will open at 9 a.m.) 2. Venue: Tokyo Dome City Hall 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan (Please see the map at the end of this document.) 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 13th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 13th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Proposals Proposals Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal 4: Payment of Bonuses for Directors Proposal 5: Revision of Remuneration for Directors Proposal 6: Determination of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Stock to Directors (Excluding Outside Directors) Proposals Proposals Proposal 7: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure of Joint Venture Management Agreement with Nikkei Inc.) Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure of Capital Cost, etc.) Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure of Status of the Meetings Held and the Content of Deliberations of the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Remuneration Advisory Committee) Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Individual Disclosure of Directors' Remuneration) Proposal 11: Appropriation of Surplus The contents of proposals are described in the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" as described herein below. However, the Board of Directors opposes Proposals 7 to 11 submitted by the shareholders. 4. Exercise of Voting Rights If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the exercise of voting rights via the Internet will be regarded as valid. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the final exercise of voting rights will be regarded as valid. Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, "System for Ensuring Proper Business Activities and Its Operating Status," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" have not been included in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 18 of the Articles of Incorporation. Documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents are therefore a part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditor for creating audit reports. 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Company Proposal Company Proposal Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus The Company regards the distribution of profits to shareholders as an important management topic. While we recognize our strong public nature under the certified broadcasting holding company system, we aim to strike a balance between the pursuit of growth of the Group and maximization of corporate value as well as the internal reserves necessary to support the long-term foundation of our businesses, and with an emphasis on the continuance of stable dividend, we also endeavor to return our profits in accordance with our performance, which we regard as our basic policy on dividend. In specific, in addition to stable dividend with a lower limit of ¥20 per share, we have aimed for a dividend payout ratio of 30% on a consolidated basis in FY2022 as dividend that fluctuates with our performance. On the basis of the above basic policy, in light of the record-high net income attributable to owners of the parent, and from the viewpoint of sharing the fruit of our growth with various stakeholders, we would like to increase the year-end ordinary dividend for the current fiscal year by ¥10 from the forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year, and to add a commemorative dividend of ¥10, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of TV TOKYO Corporation in 2024, as follows: Type of dividend property Cash Matters regarding the allocation of dividend property and the total amount thereof Per share of the Company's common stock: ¥65 Total: ¥ 1,773,637,450 (including commemorative dividend of ¥10) *As a result, the annual dividend per share including the interim dividend will be ¥80. Effective date of distribution of surplus Friday, June 16, 2023 - 3 -

Company Proposal Proposal 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors The term of office of all of the twelve (12) Directors incumbent will expire at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes to elect twelve (12) Directors. The submission of this proposal has been consulted upon by the Nomination Advisory Committee. The candidates for Directors are as follows: Current position at the Term of Attendance No. Name at the Board Advisory Company office of Directors Committee meetings 1 Ichiro Ishikawa [Reappointment] CEO President 7 years 13/13 Nomination Remuneration 2 Suguru Niinomi [Reappointment] Senior Managing Director 4 years 13/13 3 Yukio Kawasaki [Reappointment] Senior Managing Director 3 years 13/13 4 Nobuyuki Sasaki [New appointment] Senior Executive Officer - - 5 Hiroshi Yoshitsugu [Reappointment] Managing Director 1 year 13/13 6 Takashi Nagata [New appointment] Managing Executive - - Officer 7 Takeshi Kozawa [New appointment] Managing Executive - - Officer [Reappointment] Director 8 Hiromichi Iwasa [Outside] 8 years 13/13 [Independent (Outside Director) Remuneration Executive] 9 Naotoshi Okada [Reappointment] Director 4 years 12/13 [Outside] (Outside Director) [Reappointment] Director 10 Hajime Sawabe [Outside] 2 year 13/13 [Independent (Outside Director) Nomination Executive] [Reappointment] Director 11 Masayuki Oku [Outside] 2 year 13/13 [Independent (Outside Director) Remuneration Executive] [New appointment] 12 Kaori Sasaki [Outside] - - - [Independent Executive] - 4 -