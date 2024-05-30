This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 9413 June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of measures
for electronic provision: May 30, 2024)
To Shareholders:
Ichiro Ishikawa
CEO President
TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation
3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo,
Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR
THE 14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders,
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
We hereby inform you that the 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has adopted measures for electronic provision, and has posted this Notice of Convocation for the 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as the matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the following website.
The Company's website: https://www.txhd.co.jp/en/ir/stock/info/meeting/
In addition to the above-stated website, matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search), enter our company name or securities code to perform the search, and select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the details.
TSE Website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below before exercising your voting rights.
1. Date and Time: 10 a.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (The reception desk will open at 9 a.m.)
2. Venue:
Nikkei Hall, 3rd floor of Nikkei Building
1-3-7 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
(The venue has changed from the last General Meeting of Shareholders.
Please see the map at the end of this document to find the correct location.)
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Company's 14th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Proposals
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 5: Payment of Bonuses for Directors
4. Exercise of Voting Rights
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the exercise of voting rights via the Internet will be regarded as valid.
- If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the final exercise of voting rights will be regarded as valid.
- If neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting rights exercise form, you have returned, such vote will be treated as an approval.
- Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, "System for Ensuring Proper Business Activities and Its Operating Status," "Policy on Determination of Dividends from Surplus, etc.," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" have not been included in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation. Documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents are therefore a part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditor for creating audit reports.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company regards the distribution of profits to shareholders as an important management topic. While we recognize our strong public nature under the certified broadcasting holding company system, we aim to strike a balance between the pursuit of growth of the Group and maximization of corporate value as well as the internal reserves necessary to support the long-term foundation of our businesses, and with an emphasis on the continuance of stable dividend, we also endeavor to return our profits in accordance with our performance, which we regard as our basic policy on dividend. In specific, in addition to stable dividend with a lower limit of ¥20 per share per year, we have aimed for a dividend payout ratio of 30% on a consolidated basis as dividend that fluctuates with our performance, with a medium- to long-term target of 35%.
On the basis of the above basic policy, we would like to pay the year-end dividend for the current fiscal year as follows:
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Matters regarding the allocation of dividend property and the total amount thereof
Per share of the Company's common stock: ¥65
Total: ¥ 1,758,811,535
*As a result, the annual dividend per share including the interim dividend will be ¥80.
- Effective date of distribution of surplus Friday, June 21, 2024
Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reason for the amendments
The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that if the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders reaches or exceeds 20%, the Company may refuse to list or record them in the shareholder registry in accordance with the Broadcasting Act. However, the Company has not clarified its policy on dividends for foreign shareholders who are not registered in the registry, partly because the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders has remained below 20% since the Company's listing.
Meanwhile, the Company is accelerating management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price, targeting a return on equity (ROE) of 8% in the latter half of the 2020s and a dividend payout ratio of around 35% in the medium to long term.
In order to make the Company more attractive to investors and increase shareholder returns, the Company partially amends the Articles of Incorporation to enable dividend payments from surplus to shares held by foreign nationals whose registration in the shareholder registry is restricted.
After the amendment, if the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders reaches or exceeds 20% of the total voting rights, the Company may still refuse to list or record foreign shareholders in the shareholder registry in accordance with the Broadcasting Act, and continue to restrict the exercise of voting rights of shares held by foreign nationals whose registration in the shareholder registry is restricted.
2. Details of the amendments
The details of the amendments are as follows:
(The amended parts are underlined.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Dividends from Surplus)
(Dividends from Surplus)
Article 46 The Company shall distribute
Article 46 The Company shall distribute
dividends from surplus to shareholders or
dividends from surplus to persons provided for
registered pledgees of shares who are listed or
in each of the following items.
recorded in the latest shareholder registry as of
(1) Shareholders or registered pledgees of shares
March 31 of each year.
who are listed or recorded in the latest
shareholder registry as of March 31 of each
year.
(2) Of shareholders as of March 31 of each year as
notified by the book-entry transfer institution
pursuant to Article 151, Paragraph 1 of the Act
on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds
and Shares, shareholders who are not listed or
recorded in the shareholder registry pursuant to
the Broadcasting Act and Article 12 of the
Articles of Incorporation for all or part of the
shares held by them, or persons who are
indicated in such notification as pledgees of
shares held by such shareholders.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Interim Dividends)
(Interim Dividends)
Article 48 The Company may, by resolution of
Article 48 The Company may, by resolution of
the Board of Directors, pay interim dividends to
the Board of Directors, pay interim dividends to
shareholders or registered pledgees of shares
persons provided for in each of the following
who are listed or recorded in the latest
items.
shareholder registry as of September 30 of each
(1) Shareholders or registered pledgees of shares
year.
who are listed or recorded in the latest
shareholder registry as of September 30 of each
year.
(2) Of shareholders as of September 30 of each
year as notified by the book-entry transfer
institution pursuant to Article 151, Paragraph 1
of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of
Corporate Bonds and Shares, shareholders who
are not listed or recorded in the shareholder
registry pursuant to the Broadcasting Act and
Article 12 of the Articles of Incorporation for
all or part of the shares held by them, or
persons who are indicated in such notification
as pledgees of shares held by such
shareholders.
Proposal 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors
The term of office of all of the twelve (12) Directors incumbent will expire at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes to elect twelve (12) Directors.
The submission of this proposal has been consulted upon by the Nomination Advisory Committee. The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Current position at the
Term of
Attendance
No.
Name
at the Board
Advisory
Company
office
of Directors
Committee
meetings
1
Ichiro Ishikawa
[Reappointment]
CEO President
8 years
13/13
Nomination
Remuneration
2
Suguru Niinomi
[Reappointment]
Executive Vice President
5 years
13/13
3
Yukio Kawasaki
[Reappointment]
Senior Managing Director
4 years
13/13
4
Hiroshi Yoshitsugu
[Reappointment]
Managing Director
2 years
13/13
5
Takashi Nagata
[Reappointment]
Managing Director
1 year
10/10
6
Takeshi Kozawa
[Reappointment]
Managing Director
1 year
10/10
7
Toshiyuki Hiraoka
[New appointment]
-
-
-
[Reappointment]
Director
8
Hiromichi Iwasa
[Outside]
9 years
12/13
Remuneration
[Independent
(Outside Director)
Executive]
[Reappointment]
Director
9
Hajime Sawabe
[Outside]
3 years
12/13
Nomination
[Independent
(Outside Director)
Executive]
[Reappointment]
Director
10
Masayuki Oku
[Outside]
3 years
12/13
Nomination
[Independent
(Outside Director)
Executive]
[Reappointment]
Director
11
Kaori Sasaki
[Outside]
1 year
10/10
Remuneration
[Independent
(Outside Director)
Executive]
12
Tsuyoshi Hasebe
[New appointment]
-
-
-
[Outside]
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1980
Joined Nikkei Inc.
March 2011
Executive Officer and General Manager, General
Affairs Division, Nikkei Inc.
March 2012
Managing Director, Nikkei Inc.
March 2015
Senior Managing Director, Nikkei Inc.
June 2016
Senior Managing Director, the Company
Ichiro Ishikawa
June 2016
CEO President, BS Japan Corporation (current BS
(September 8, 1957)
TV TOKYO Corporation)
19,775
June 2016
Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
[Reappointment]
June 2018
Senior Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
1
June 2020
CEO President, the Company (current)
June 2020
CEO President, TV TOKYO Corporation (current)
March 2021
Director, Nikkei Inc. (current)
[Significant concurrent positions]
CEO President, TV TOKYO Corporation
Director, Nikkei Inc.
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Ichiro Ishikawa possesses the above experience and has developed company business by directing the
Group's management. He also concurrently serves as Director at Nikkei Inc. and commits himself to cooperative
development between Nikkei Inc. and the Group. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business
experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a
candidate for Director.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1983
Joined Nikkei Inc.
March 2012
Director, Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
March 2014
Executive Officer; General Affairs, Tokyo Head
Office Editorial Bureau, Nikkei Inc.
March 2016
President & CEO, Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
March 2016
Director, Nikkei Inc.
March 2019
Counselor and CIO (Chief Information Officer), the
Company
Suguru Niinomi
March 2019
Executive Officer, TV TOKYO Corporation
(September 13, 1959)
June 2019
Senior Managing Director and CIO; Engineering,
11,327
[Reappointment]
News, Media Strategy Manager, the Company
2
June 2019
Senior Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2022
CEO President, BS TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2023
Executive Vice President and CIO; Engineering,
Media Strategy, Operational Reforms Manager, the
Company (current)
June 2023
Executive Vice President, TV TOKYO Corporation
(current)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Executive Vice President, TV TOKYO Corporation
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Suguru Niinomi possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of digital
media, technology, reporting, and media strategy. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business
experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a
candidate for Director.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1987
Joined TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2011
General Manager, Animation Division, TV
TOKYO Corporation
June 2017
Executive Officer; General Manager, Animation
Division, TV TOKYO Corporation
October 2017
Counselor, Content Strategy Division, the
Company
June 2018
Senior Executive Officer; in charge of Animation
Division; General Manager, IP Rights Business
Unit, TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2020
Director; Animation & IP Rights Manager, the
Yukio Kawasaki
Company
(September 20, 1963)
June 2020
Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
11,611
June 2021
Managing Director; Animation & Business
3
[Reappointment]
June 2021
Manager, the Company
Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2022
Senior Managing Director; Animation & Business,
Event Strategy Manager, the Company
June 2022
Representative Director and President, AT-X, Inc.
(current)
April 2024
Senior Managing Director; Animation, IP &
Business Manager; Chair, Group IP & New
Business Supervisory Council, the Company
(current)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Representative Director and President, AT-X, Inc.
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Yukio Kawasaki possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of animation, content business, etc. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a candidate for Director.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1987
Joined Nikkei Inc.
March 2014
Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Tokyo Head Office
Editorial Bureau; Manager, Securities News
Department ; Deputy Head, Policy and Market
News Center, Nikkei Inc.
April 2015
Deputy General Manager, Programming Division,
TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2015
Associate General Manager, Programming
Division; Manager, Budgets & Studios
Management Department, TV TOKYO
Corporation
April 2016
General Manager, News Division, TV TOKYO
Hiroshi Yoshitsugu
Corporation
June 2018
Counselor, General Manager, Corporate Strategy
(April 25, 1963)
Division, the Company
8,296
[Reappointment]
June 2018
Executive Officer; General Manager, Corporate
4
Strategy Division, TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2019
Senior Executive Officer; General Manager,
Corporate Strategy Division, TV TOKYO
Corporation
June 2020
Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
June 2021
Managing Executive Officer; Assistant to Finance
Manager; in charge of Network, the Company
June 2021
Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
(current)
June 2022
Managing Director; Finance, Network Strategy,
Reporting Manager, the Company (current)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroshi Yoshitsugu possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of program organization, reporting, corporate planning, content strategy, network, accounting, etc. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a candidate for Director.
