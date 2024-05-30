This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 9413 June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of measures

for electronic provision: May 30, 2024)

To Shareholders:

Ichiro Ishikawa

CEO President

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo,

Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR

THE 14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has adopted measures for electronic provision, and has posted this Notice of Convocation for the 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as the matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the following website.

The Company's website: https://www.txhd.co.jp/en/ir/stock/info/meeting/

In addition to the above-stated website, matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search), enter our company name or securities code to perform the search, and select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the details.

TSE Website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below before exercising your voting rights.

1. Date and Time: 10 a.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (The reception desk will open at 9 a.m.)

2. Venue:

Nikkei Hall, 3rd floor of Nikkei Building

1-3-7 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

(The venue has changed from the last General Meeting of Shareholders.

Please see the map at the end of this document to find the correct location.)

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Company's 14th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Proposals

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 5: Payment of Bonuses for Directors

4. Exercise of Voting Rights

  1. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the exercise of voting rights via the Internet will be regarded as valid.
  2. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the final exercise of voting rights will be regarded as valid.
  3. If neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting rights exercise form, you have returned, such vote will be treated as an approval.
  4. Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, "System for Ensuring Proper Business Activities and Its Operating Status," "Policy on Determination of Dividends from Surplus, etc.," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" have not been included in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation. Documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents are therefore a part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditor for creating audit reports.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company regards the distribution of profits to shareholders as an important management topic. While we recognize our strong public nature under the certified broadcasting holding company system, we aim to strike a balance between the pursuit of growth of the Group and maximization of corporate value as well as the internal reserves necessary to support the long-term foundation of our businesses, and with an emphasis on the continuance of stable dividend, we also endeavor to return our profits in accordance with our performance, which we regard as our basic policy on dividend. In specific, in addition to stable dividend with a lower limit of ¥20 per share per year, we have aimed for a dividend payout ratio of 30% on a consolidated basis as dividend that fluctuates with our performance, with a medium- to long-term target of 35%.

On the basis of the above basic policy, we would like to pay the year-end dividend for the current fiscal year as follows:

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Matters regarding the allocation of dividend property and the total amount thereof

Per share of the Company's common stock: ¥65

Total: ¥ 1,758,811,535

*As a result, the annual dividend per share including the interim dividend will be ¥80.

  1. Effective date of distribution of surplus Friday, June 21, 2024

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reason for the amendments

The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that if the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders reaches or exceeds 20%, the Company may refuse to list or record them in the shareholder registry in accordance with the Broadcasting Act. However, the Company has not clarified its policy on dividends for foreign shareholders who are not registered in the registry, partly because the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders has remained below 20% since the Company's listing.

Meanwhile, the Company is accelerating management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price, targeting a return on equity (ROE) of 8% in the latter half of the 2020s and a dividend payout ratio of around 35% in the medium to long term.

In order to make the Company more attractive to investors and increase shareholder returns, the Company partially amends the Articles of Incorporation to enable dividend payments from surplus to shares held by foreign nationals whose registration in the shareholder registry is restricted.

After the amendment, if the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders reaches or exceeds 20% of the total voting rights, the Company may still refuse to list or record foreign shareholders in the shareholder registry in accordance with the Broadcasting Act, and continue to restrict the exercise of voting rights of shares held by foreign nationals whose registration in the shareholder registry is restricted.

2. Details of the amendments

The details of the amendments are as follows:

(The amended parts are underlined.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

(Dividends from Surplus)

(Dividends from Surplus)

Article 46 The Company shall distribute

Article 46 The Company shall distribute

dividends from surplus to shareholders or

dividends from surplus to persons provided for

registered pledgees of shares who are listed or

in each of the following items.

recorded in the latest shareholder registry as of

(1) Shareholders or registered pledgees of shares

March 31 of each year.

who are listed or recorded in the latest

shareholder registry as of March 31 of each

year.

(2) Of shareholders as of March 31 of each year as

notified by the book-entry transfer institution

pursuant to Article 151, Paragraph 1 of the Act

on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds

and Shares, shareholders who are not listed or

recorded in the shareholder registry pursuant to

the Broadcasting Act and Article 12 of the

Articles of Incorporation for all or part of the

shares held by them, or persons who are

indicated in such notification as pledgees of

shares held by such shareholders.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

(Interim Dividends)

(Interim Dividends)

Article 48 The Company may, by resolution of

Article 48 The Company may, by resolution of

the Board of Directors, pay interim dividends to

the Board of Directors, pay interim dividends to

shareholders or registered pledgees of shares

persons provided for in each of the following

who are listed or recorded in the latest

items.

shareholder registry as of September 30 of each

(1) Shareholders or registered pledgees of shares

year.

who are listed or recorded in the latest

shareholder registry as of September 30 of each

year.

(2) Of shareholders as of September 30 of each

year as notified by the book-entry transfer

institution pursuant to Article 151, Paragraph 1

of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of

Corporate Bonds and Shares, shareholders who

are not listed or recorded in the shareholder

registry pursuant to the Broadcasting Act and

Article 12 of the Articles of Incorporation for

all or part of the shares held by them, or

persons who are indicated in such notification

as pledgees of shares held by such

shareholders.

Proposal 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

The term of office of all of the twelve (12) Directors incumbent will expire at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes to elect twelve (12) Directors.

The submission of this proposal has been consulted upon by the Nomination Advisory Committee. The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Current position at the

Term of

Attendance

No.

Name

at the Board

Advisory

Company

office

of Directors

Committee

meetings

1

Ichiro Ishikawa

[Reappointment]

CEO President

8 years

13/13

Nomination

Remuneration

2

Suguru Niinomi

[Reappointment]

Executive Vice President

5 years

13/13

3

Yukio Kawasaki

[Reappointment]

Senior Managing Director

4 years

13/13

4

Hiroshi Yoshitsugu

[Reappointment]

Managing Director

2 years

13/13

5

Takashi Nagata

[Reappointment]

Managing Director

1 year

10/10

6

Takeshi Kozawa

[Reappointment]

Managing Director

1 year

10/10

7

Toshiyuki Hiraoka

[New appointment]

-

-

-

[Reappointment]

Director

8

Hiromichi Iwasa

[Outside]

9 years

12/13

Remuneration

[Independent

(Outside Director)

Executive]

[Reappointment]

Director

9

Hajime Sawabe

[Outside]

3 years

12/13

Nomination

[Independent

(Outside Director)

Executive]

[Reappointment]

Director

10

Masayuki Oku

[Outside]

3 years

12/13

Nomination

[Independent

(Outside Director)

Executive]

[Reappointment]

Director

11

Kaori Sasaki

[Outside]

1 year

10/10

Remuneration

[Independent

(Outside Director)

Executive]

12

Tsuyoshi Hasebe

[New appointment]

-

-

-

[Outside]

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1980

Joined Nikkei Inc.

March 2011

Executive Officer and General Manager, General

Affairs Division, Nikkei Inc.

March 2012

Managing Director, Nikkei Inc.

March 2015

Senior Managing Director, Nikkei Inc.

June 2016

Senior Managing Director, the Company

Ichiro Ishikawa

June 2016

CEO President, BS Japan Corporation (current BS

(September 8, 1957)

TV TOKYO Corporation)

19,775

June 2016

Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

[Reappointment]

June 2018

Senior Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

1

June 2020

CEO President, the Company (current)

June 2020

CEO President, TV TOKYO Corporation (current)

March 2021

Director, Nikkei Inc. (current)

[Significant concurrent positions]

CEO President, TV TOKYO Corporation

Director, Nikkei Inc.

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Ichiro Ishikawa possesses the above experience and has developed company business by directing the

Group's management. He also concurrently serves as Director at Nikkei Inc. and commits himself to cooperative

development between Nikkei Inc. and the Group. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business

experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a

candidate for Director.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1983

Joined Nikkei Inc.

March 2012

Director, Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.

March 2014

Executive Officer; General Affairs, Tokyo Head

Office Editorial Bureau, Nikkei Inc.

March 2016

President & CEO, Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.

March 2016

Director, Nikkei Inc.

March 2019

Counselor and CIO (Chief Information Officer), the

Company

Suguru Niinomi

March 2019

Executive Officer, TV TOKYO Corporation

(September 13, 1959)

June 2019

Senior Managing Director and CIO; Engineering,

11,327

[Reappointment]

News, Media Strategy Manager, the Company

2

June 2019

Senior Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2022

CEO President, BS TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2023

Executive Vice President and CIO; Engineering,

Media Strategy, Operational Reforms Manager, the

Company (current)

June 2023

Executive Vice President, TV TOKYO Corporation

(current)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Executive Vice President, TV TOKYO Corporation

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Suguru Niinomi possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of digital

media, technology, reporting, and media strategy. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business

experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a

candidate for Director.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1987

Joined TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2011

General Manager, Animation Division, TV

TOKYO Corporation

June 2017

Executive Officer; General Manager, Animation

Division, TV TOKYO Corporation

October 2017

Counselor, Content Strategy Division, the

Company

June 2018

Senior Executive Officer; in charge of Animation

Division; General Manager, IP Rights Business

Unit, TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2020

Director; Animation & IP Rights Manager, the

Yukio Kawasaki

Company

(September 20, 1963)

June 2020

Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

11,611

June 2021

Managing Director; Animation & Business

3

[Reappointment]

June 2021

Manager, the Company

Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2022

Senior Managing Director; Animation & Business,

Event Strategy Manager, the Company

June 2022

Representative Director and President, AT-X, Inc.

(current)

April 2024

Senior Managing Director; Animation, IP &

Business Manager; Chair, Group IP & New

Business Supervisory Council, the Company

(current)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Representative Director and President, AT-X, Inc.

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Yukio Kawasaki possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of animation, content business, etc. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a candidate for Director.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1987

Joined Nikkei Inc.

March 2014

Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Tokyo Head Office

Editorial Bureau; Manager, Securities News

Department ; Deputy Head, Policy and Market

News Center, Nikkei Inc.

April 2015

Deputy General Manager, Programming Division,

TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2015

Associate General Manager, Programming

Division; Manager, Budgets & Studios

Management Department, TV TOKYO

Corporation

April 2016

General Manager, News Division, TV TOKYO

Hiroshi Yoshitsugu

Corporation

June 2018

Counselor, General Manager, Corporate Strategy

(April 25, 1963)

Division, the Company

8,296

[Reappointment]

June 2018

Executive Officer; General Manager, Corporate

4

Strategy Division, TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2019

Senior Executive Officer; General Manager,

Corporate Strategy Division, TV TOKYO

Corporation

June 2020

Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

June 2021

Managing Executive Officer; Assistant to Finance

Manager; in charge of Network, the Company

June 2021

Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

(current)

June 2022

Managing Director; Finance, Network Strategy,

Reporting Manager, the Company (current)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Hiroshi Yoshitsugu possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of program organization, reporting, corporate planning, content strategy, network, accounting, etc. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a candidate for Director.

