Securities code: 9413 June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 30, 2024) To Shareholders: Ichiro Ishikawa CEO President TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR THE 14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders, We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. We hereby inform you that the 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below. In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has adopted measures for electronic provision, and has posted this Notice of Convocation for the 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as the matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the following website. The Company's website: https://www.txhd.co.jp/en/ir/stock/info/meeting/

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below before exercising your voting rights. 1. Date and Time: 10 a.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (The reception desk will open at 9 a.m.) 2. Venue: Nikkei Hall, 3rd floor of Nikkei Building 1-3-7 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan (The venue has changed from the last General Meeting of Shareholders. Please see the map at the end of this document to find the correct location.) 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Proposals Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal 5: Payment of Bonuses for Directors 4. Exercise of Voting Rights If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the exercise of voting rights via the Internet will be regarded as valid. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the final exercise of voting rights will be regarded as valid. If neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting rights exercise form, you have returned, such vote will be treated as an approval. Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, "System for Ensuring Proper Business Activities and Its Operating Status," "Policy on Determination of Dividends from Surplus, etc.," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" have not been included in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation. Documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents are therefore a part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditor for creating audit reports. - 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus The Company regards the distribution of profits to shareholders as an important management topic. While we recognize our strong public nature under the certified broadcasting holding company system, we aim to strike a balance between the pursuit of growth of the Group and maximization of corporate value as well as the internal reserves necessary to support the long-term foundation of our businesses, and with an emphasis on the continuance of stable dividend, we also endeavor to return our profits in accordance with our performance, which we regard as our basic policy on dividend. In specific, in addition to stable dividend with a lower limit of ¥20 per share per year, we have aimed for a dividend payout ratio of 30% on a consolidated basis as dividend that fluctuates with our performance, with a medium- to long-term target of 35%. On the basis of the above basic policy, we would like to pay the year-end dividend for the current fiscal year as follows: Type of dividend property Cash Matters regarding the allocation of dividend property and the total amount thereof Per share of the Company's common stock: ¥65 Total: ¥ 1,758,811,535 *As a result, the annual dividend per share including the interim dividend will be ¥80. Effective date of distribution of surplus Friday, June 21, 2024 - 3 -

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation 1. Reason for the amendments The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that if the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders reaches or exceeds 20%, the Company may refuse to list or record them in the shareholder registry in accordance with the Broadcasting Act. However, the Company has not clarified its policy on dividends for foreign shareholders who are not registered in the registry, partly because the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders has remained below 20% since the Company's listing. Meanwhile, the Company is accelerating management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price, targeting a return on equity (ROE) of 8% in the latter half of the 2020s and a dividend payout ratio of around 35% in the medium to long term. In order to make the Company more attractive to investors and increase shareholder returns, the Company partially amends the Articles of Incorporation to enable dividend payments from surplus to shares held by foreign nationals whose registration in the shareholder registry is restricted. After the amendment, if the ratio of voting rights held by foreign shareholders reaches or exceeds 20% of the total voting rights, the Company may still refuse to list or record foreign shareholders in the shareholder registry in accordance with the Broadcasting Act, and continue to restrict the exercise of voting rights of shares held by foreign nationals whose registration in the shareholder registry is restricted. 2. Details of the amendments The details of the amendments are as follows: (The amended parts are underlined.) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments (Dividends from Surplus) (Dividends from Surplus) Article 46 The Company shall distribute Article 46 The Company shall distribute dividends from surplus to shareholders or dividends from surplus to persons provided for registered pledgees of shares who are listed or in each of the following items. recorded in the latest shareholder registry as of (1) Shareholders or registered pledgees of shares March 31 of each year. who are listed or recorded in the latest shareholder registry as of March 31 of each year. (2) Of shareholders as of March 31 of each year as notified by the book-entry transfer institution pursuant to Article 151, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds and Shares, shareholders who are not listed or recorded in the shareholder registry pursuant to the Broadcasting Act and Article 12 of the Articles of Incorporation for all or part of the shares held by them, or persons who are indicated in such notification as pledgees of shares held by such shareholders. - 4 -

Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments (Interim Dividends) (Interim Dividends) Article 48 The Company may, by resolution of Article 48 The Company may, by resolution of the Board of Directors, pay interim dividends to the Board of Directors, pay interim dividends to shareholders or registered pledgees of shares persons provided for in each of the following who are listed or recorded in the latest items. shareholder registry as of September 30 of each (1) Shareholders or registered pledgees of shares year. who are listed or recorded in the latest shareholder registry as of September 30 of each year. (2) Of shareholders as of September 30 of each year as notified by the book-entry transfer institution pursuant to Article 151, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds and Shares, shareholders who are not listed or recorded in the shareholder registry pursuant to the Broadcasting Act and Article 12 of the Articles of Incorporation for all or part of the shares held by them, or persons who are indicated in such notification as pledgees of shares held by such shareholders. - 5 -

Proposal 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors The term of office of all of the twelve (12) Directors incumbent will expire at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes to elect twelve (12) Directors. The submission of this proposal has been consulted upon by the Nomination Advisory Committee. The candidates for Directors are as follows: Current position at the Term of Attendance No. Name at the Board Advisory Company office of Directors Committee meetings 1 Ichiro Ishikawa [Reappointment] CEO President 8 years 13/13 Nomination Remuneration 2 Suguru Niinomi [Reappointment] Executive Vice President 5 years 13/13 3 Yukio Kawasaki [Reappointment] Senior Managing Director 4 years 13/13 4 Hiroshi Yoshitsugu [Reappointment] Managing Director 2 years 13/13 5 Takashi Nagata [Reappointment] Managing Director 1 year 10/10 6 Takeshi Kozawa [Reappointment] Managing Director 1 year 10/10 7 Toshiyuki Hiraoka [New appointment] - - - [Reappointment] Director 8 Hiromichi Iwasa [Outside] 9 years 12/13 Remuneration [Independent (Outside Director) Executive] [Reappointment] Director 9 Hajime Sawabe [Outside] 3 years 12/13 Nomination [Independent (Outside Director) Executive] [Reappointment] Director 10 Masayuki Oku [Outside] 3 years 12/13 Nomination [Independent (Outside Director) Executive] [Reappointment] Director 11 Kaori Sasaki [Outside] 1 year 10/10 Remuneration [Independent (Outside Director) Executive] 12 Tsuyoshi Hasebe [New appointment] - - - [Outside] - 6 -

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1980 Joined Nikkei Inc. March 2011 Executive Officer and General Manager, General Affairs Division, Nikkei Inc. March 2012 Managing Director, Nikkei Inc. March 2015 Senior Managing Director, Nikkei Inc. June 2016 Senior Managing Director, the Company Ichiro Ishikawa June 2016 CEO President, BS Japan Corporation (current BS (September 8, 1957) TV TOKYO Corporation) 19,775 June 2016 Director, TV TOKYO Corporation [Reappointment] June 2018 Senior Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation 1 June 2020 CEO President, the Company (current) June 2020 CEO President, TV TOKYO Corporation (current) March 2021 Director, Nikkei Inc. (current) [Significant concurrent positions] CEO President, TV TOKYO Corporation Director, Nikkei Inc. [Reason for nomination as candidate for Director] Mr. Ichiro Ishikawa possesses the above experience and has developed company business by directing the Group's management. He also concurrently serves as Director at Nikkei Inc. and commits himself to cooperative development between Nikkei Inc. and the Group. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a candidate for Director. - 7 -

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1983 Joined Nikkei Inc. March 2012 Director, Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. March 2014 Executive Officer; General Affairs, Tokyo Head Office Editorial Bureau, Nikkei Inc. March 2016 President & CEO, Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. March 2016 Director, Nikkei Inc. March 2019 Counselor and CIO (Chief Information Officer), the Company Suguru Niinomi March 2019 Executive Officer, TV TOKYO Corporation (September 13, 1959) June 2019 Senior Managing Director and CIO; Engineering, 11,327 [Reappointment] News, Media Strategy Manager, the Company 2 June 2019 Senior Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation June 2022 CEO President, BS TV TOKYO Corporation June 2023 Executive Vice President and CIO; Engineering, Media Strategy, Operational Reforms Manager, the Company (current) June 2023 Executive Vice President, TV TOKYO Corporation (current) [Significant concurrent positions] Executive Vice President, TV TOKYO Corporation [Reason for nomination as candidate for Director] Mr. Suguru Niinomi possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of digital media, technology, reporting, and media strategy. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a candidate for Director. - 8 -

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1987 Joined TV TOKYO Corporation June 2011 General Manager, Animation Division, TV TOKYO Corporation June 2017 Executive Officer; General Manager, Animation Division, TV TOKYO Corporation October 2017 Counselor, Content Strategy Division, the Company June 2018 Senior Executive Officer; in charge of Animation Division; General Manager, IP Rights Business Unit, TV TOKYO Corporation June 2020 Director; Animation & IP Rights Manager, the Yukio Kawasaki Company (September 20, 1963) June 2020 Director, TV TOKYO Corporation 11,611 June 2021 Managing Director; Animation & Business 3 [Reappointment] June 2021 Manager, the Company Managing Director, TV TOKYO Corporation June 2022 Senior Managing Director; Animation & Business, Event Strategy Manager, the Company June 2022 Representative Director and President, AT-X, Inc. (current) April 2024 Senior Managing Director; Animation, IP & Business Manager; Chair, Group IP & New Business Supervisory Council, the Company (current) [Significant concurrent positions] Representative Director and President, AT-X, Inc. [Reason for nomination as candidate for Director] Mr. Yukio Kawasaki possesses the above experience and has achieved remarkable results in the fields of animation, content business, etc. The Board of Directors believes that his wealth of business experience and expertise will contribute to enhancing the Group's corporate value, and nominates him as a candidate for Director. - 9 -