TV TOKYO : Q2 FY2022 Results Briefing Scripts

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 November 10, 2022

Event Summary [Company Name] TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation [Company ID] 9413-QCODE [Event Language] JPN [Event Type] Earnings Announcement [Event Name] Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 [Fiscal Period] FY2022 Q2 [Date] November 10, 2022 [Number of Pages] 21 [Time] 14:00 - 14:31 (Total: 31 minutes, Presentation: 31 minutes) [Venue] Webcast [Venue Size] [Participants] [Number of Speakers] 4 Ichiro Ishikawa CEO, President Hiroko Kitsunezaki Senior Managing Director Hiroshi Yoshitsugu Managing Director Takeshi Kozawa Managing Executive Officer

Presentation Kozawa: Thank you for joining us today at TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation, Q2 financial results briefing for the fiscal year ending March 2023. First, I would like to introduce today's speakers. Ichiro Ishikawa , CEO, President of TV TOKYO Holdings. Ishikawa: Hello, everyone. Kozawa: Hiroko Kitsunezaki, Senior Managing Director. Hiroshi Yoshitsugu, Managing Director. My name is Takeshi Kozawa, Managing Director and the facilitator today. Thank you. Now, Managing Director, Mr. Yoshitsugu will begin with an overview of the financial results for Q2 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Yoshitsugu: My name is Yoshitsugu, Managing Director. I will now provide a summary of the results for Q2 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Please see a table and listen to me. The overview of H1 shows that although there was a reactionary decline from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games held in the same period of the previous year in the mainstay broadcasting division, animation businesses and streaming businesses sales in the division derived from secondary use of content, which TV TOKYO calls the rights businesses, grew significantly.

As a result, consolidated net sales increased 0.6% YoY to JPY71,320 million. This is the second consecutive year of net sales growth. Even taking into account the impact of the change in revenue recognition standard in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, net sales in H1 were virtually a record high for H1. Consolidated operating income increased 5.1% YoY to JPY4,737 million. Ordinary income increased 3% to JPY4,939 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 8.4% to JPY3,292 million. Two incomes and one profit all increased for the third consecutive year, and H1 marked a record high. Although there have been some headwinds for the broadcasting industry, such as declining viewer ratings since April of this fiscal year, we believe that our record-high net sales and profits are the result of steady progress in our efforts to shift to a profit structure that does not rely solely on the broadcasting businesses. Please, see the next page, we will break down the factors behind the increase in operating income by division. Please see a chart. The leftmost blue bar graph shows consolidated operating income of JPY4,508 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. The consolidated operating income obtained by adding the upward factors and subtracting the downward factors from it is the consolidated operating income for the current fiscal year, and the operating income for H1 is JPY4,737 million on the far right. Here is a specific explanation by division. First of all, in the core division, TV TOKYO on a non-consolidated basis, the broadcasting businesses have been facing somewhat stronger headwinds since the beginning of the current fiscal year. Broadcasting net sales declined in reaction to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games held in the same period of the previous year.