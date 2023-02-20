TV TOKYO : Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report 389KB

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

February 7, 2023

Company name: TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 9413

URL: https://www.txhd.co.jp

Representative: Ichiro Ishikawa, CEO President

Contact: Koichi Komaru, General Manager, Finance Division

Phone: +81-3-6635-1771

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - December 31,

2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2022 110,764 0.8 8,138 6.3 8,397 3.5 5,380 1.4 December 31, 2021 109,883 15.6 7,652 66.4 8,117 71.0 5,306 92.8 (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥4,871 million [3.2%] Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥4,722 million [11.4%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2022 195.00 - December 31, 2021 188.99 -

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percent change for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 is a comparison with the value restated on the assumption that the Standard was applied for the nine months ended December 31, 2020. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 would have been ¥95,036 million (reference value) should the Standard be applied for the nine months ended December 31, 2020.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of December 31, 2022 135,544 92,575 68.2 As of March 31, 2022 134,076 89,836 66.8

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2022: ¥92,384 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥89,615 million