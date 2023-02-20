TV TOKYO : Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report 389KB
02/20/2023 | 02:10am EST
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.
Contact: Koichi Komaru, General Manager, Finance Division
Phone: +81-3-6635-1771
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - December 31,
2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2022
110,764
0.8
8,138
6.3
8,397
3.5
5,380
1.4
December 31, 2021
109,883
15.6
7,652
66.4
8,117
71.0
5,306
92.8
(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥4,871 million [3.2%]
Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥4,722 million [11.4%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2022
195.00
-
December 31, 2021
188.99
-
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percent change for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 is a comparison with the value restated on the assumption that the Standard was applied for the nine months ended December 31, 2020. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 would have been ¥95,036 million (reference value) should the Standard be applied for the nine months ended December 31, 2020.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of December 31, 2022
135,544
92,575
68.2
As of March 31, 2022
134,076
89,836
66.8
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2022: ¥92,384 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥89,615 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
45.00
60.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
15.00
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
65.00
80.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the dividend forecast announced most recently: Yes
Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023:
Commemorative dividend of 10.00 yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
150,000
1.3
8,700
1.3
9,200
0.4
6,200
2.9
225.08
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
The financial results forecast may change due to various factors including spread of the COVID-19 infection. In case the financial results forecast needs to be revised, the Company will disclose the revision promptly.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - (Company name:)
Excluded: - (Company name:)
Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
December 31, 2022:
27,579,500 shares
March 31, 2022:
27,779,500 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
December 31, 2022:
36,526 shares
March 31, 2022:
30,937 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended December 31, 2022:
27,593,848 shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
28,077,763 shares
This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The forward-looking statements in the report, including financial results forecast, are based on the assumptions that the Company determines reasonable in light of information available. Actual performance, etc. may differ materially due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
38,138
35,999
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
31,356
30,876
Money held in trust
434
382
Programs and films
9,059
9,336
Merchandise
234
1,127
Supplies
34
16
Income taxes refund receivable
6
2,072
Other
962
2,651
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total current assets
80,224
82,457
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
10,982
10,438
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
10,389
9,317
Other, net
5,507
5,866
Total property, plant and equipment
26,879
25,622
Intangible assets
Goodwill
－
413
Other
1,798
2,187
Total intangible assets
1,798
2,600
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
17,577
17,414
Other
7,616
7,469
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(20)
(20)
Total investments and other assets
25,174
24,863
Total non-current assets
53,852
53,086
Total assets
134,076
135,544
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
4,855
5,185
Short-term borrowings
5,100
5,200
Current portion of long-term borrowings
－
130
Accrued expenses
19,000
20,386
Provision for bonuses
2,392
1,130
Income taxes payable
1,524
365
Other
6,964
5,177
Total current liabilities
39,836
37,577
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
－
742
37
44
1,999
1,882
2,367
2,722
4,403
5,391
44,240
42,968
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,000
10,000
Capital surplus
18,643
18,215
Retained earnings
57,530
61,249
Treasury shares
(58)
(70)
Total shareholders' equity
86,115
89,394
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,530
2,946
Foreign currency translation adjustment
7
73
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(37)
(30)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,500
2,990
Non-controlling interests
221
190
Total net assets
89,836
92,575
Total liabilities and net assets
134,076
135,544
2
