TV TOKYO : Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report 389KB

    9413   JP3547060008

TV TOKYO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9413)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-20 am EST
2128.00 JPY   -1.71%
Tv Tokyo : Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report
PU
Tv Tokyo : Q3 FY2022 Financial Results Materials
PU
Rapidus considering building chip factory in Hokkaido, northern Japan-TV Tokyo
RE
TV TOKYO : Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report

02/20/2023 | 02:10am EST
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

February 7, 2023

Company name: TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 9413

URL: https://www.txhd.co.jp

Representative: Ichiro Ishikawa, CEO President

Contact: Koichi Komaru, General Manager, Finance Division

Phone: +81-3-6635-1771

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - December 31,

2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2022

110,764

0.8

8,138

6.3

8,397

3.5

5,380

1.4

December 31, 2021

109,883

15.6

7,652

66.4

8,117

71.0

5,306

92.8

(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥4,871 million [3.2%]

Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥4,722 million [11.4%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2022

195.00

-

December 31, 2021

188.99

-

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percent change for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 is a comparison with the value restated on the assumption that the Standard was applied for the nine months ended December 31, 2020. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 would have been ¥95,036 million (reference value) should the Standard be applied for the nine months ended December 31, 2020.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of December 31, 2022

135,544

92,575

68.2

As of March 31, 2022

134,076

89,836

66.8

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2022: ¥92,384 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥89,615 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

45.00

60.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

15.00

-

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

65.00

80.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the dividend forecast announced most recently: Yes

Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023:

Commemorative dividend of 10.00 yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

per share

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

150,000

1.3

8,700

1.3

9,200

0.4

6,200

2.9

225.08

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes

  • The financial results forecast may change due to various factors including spread of the COVID-19 infection. In case the financial results forecast needs to be revised, the Company will disclose the revision promptly.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - (Company name:)
    Excluded: - (Company name:)
  2. Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

December 31, 2022:

27,579,500 shares

March 31, 2022:

27,779,500 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

December 31, 2022:

36,526 shares

March 31, 2022:

30,937 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

27,593,848 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

28,077,763 shares

  • This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The forward-looking statements in the report, including financial results forecast, are based on the assumptions that the Company determines reasonable in light of information available. Actual performance, etc. may differ materially due to various factors.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

38,138

35,999

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

31,356

30,876

Money held in trust

434

382

Programs and films

9,059

9,336

Merchandise

234

1,127

Supplies

34

16

Income taxes refund receivable

6

2,072

Other

962

2,651

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total current assets

80,224

82,457

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

10,982

10,438

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

10,389

9,317

Other, net

5,507

5,866

Total property, plant and equipment

26,879

25,622

Intangible assets

Goodwill

413

Other

1,798

2,187

Total intangible assets

1,798

2,600

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

17,577

17,414

Other

7,616

7,469

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(20)

(20)

Total investments and other assets

25,174

24,863

Total non-current assets

53,852

53,086

Total assets

134,076

135,544

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

4,855

5,185

Short-term borrowings

5,100

5,200

Current portion of long-term borrowings

130

Accrued expenses

19,000

20,386

Provision for bonuses

2,392

1,130

Income taxes payable

1,524

365

Other

6,964

5,177

Total current liabilities

39,836

37,577

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

742

37

44

1,999

1,882

2,367

2,722

4,403

5,391

44,240

42,968

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,000

10,000

Capital surplus

18,643

18,215

Retained earnings

57,530

61,249

Treasury shares

(58)

(70)

Total shareholders' equity

86,115

89,394

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,530

2,946

Foreign currency translation adjustment

7

73

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(37)

(30)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,500

2,990

Non-controlling interests

221

190

Total net assets

89,836

92,575

Total liabilities and net assets

134,076

135,544

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
