  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9413   JP3547060008

TV TOKYO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9413)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-20 am EST
2128.00 JPY   -1.71%
Tv Tokyo : Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Earnings Report
PU
Tv Tokyo : Q3 FY2022 Financial Results Materials
PU
Rapidus considering building chip factory in Hokkaido, northern Japan-TV Tokyo
RE
TV TOKYO : Q3 FY2022 Financial Results Materials 1.56MB

02/20/2023 | 02:10am EST
Supplementary Material for Third Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY2022)

February 7, 2023

Securities code: 9413

Summary of FY23/3 3Q Financial Results

record-high results>

  • Record-highthird-quarter net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit

⇒TV TOKYO recorded higher net sales and profit, with the streaming and anime businesses driving its performance, while the broadcasting businesses maintained the same level of profit as in the previous year.

⇒Net sales for the anime business increased by 25.2% year on year due to strong performance in the U.S., while net sales

for the streaming business increased by 24.9% with the implementation of the "full content, full streaming" campaign.

Business income of the rights businesses segment, including the anime and streaming businesses, increased by 29.5%. ⇒Accelerated profit structure reform under the "tribrid strategy"* to avoid excessive dependence on the broadcasting

businesses

  • Net sales and profit are projected to be higher in the full-year financial results forecasts for FY23/3, with the forecasts of operating income, ordinary income and profit revised upward for new record highs.
  • Raised the annual dividends from 60 yen to 80 yen (ordinary dividend of 70 yen and

commemorative dividend of 10 yen)

Payout ratio of 35.5% (forecast)

  • Increased the number of treasury shares acquired and extended the purchase period

Total payout ratio of 50.0% (forecast)

  • "Tribrid strategy": a strategy to maximize the value of content by generating synergies among the broadcasting businesses, the streaming business and the anime business, with the broadcasting businesses at the core

2

Consolidated Overview of Business Segments

Segments

Terrestrial broadcasting business

Broadcast related business

BS Broadcasting business

Communication business

Operating Companies

TV TOKYO Corporation

11 consolidated subsidiaries (excluding other segments' operating companies)

BS TV TOKYO Corporation

TV TOKYO Communications Corporation

Business Category

Broadcasting businesses

Anime

Rights

Streaming

businesses

business

Events

Broadcasting businesses

Rights businesses

Business Operations Broadcasting revenue through terrestrial broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for anime broadcast programs Business revenue using peripheral rights for non-animebroadcast programs Box-officerevenue through investment in movies, and business revenue by using peripheral rights

Box-office revenue by organizing events, etc.

TV shopping, e-commerce business, and paid CS broadcasting channel business Music publishing business, and businesses that supplement broadcasting itself, such as production and sale of programs, and broadcasting operations

Broadcasting revenue through BS broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for BS broadcast programs Development, operations, and advertising businesses of digital media such as video streaming

3

Consolidated Overview of Profit and Loss by Segment

(Million yen)

Accounting Period (October to December)

Cumulative period (April to December)

FY22/3 3Q

FY23/3 3Q

YoY change

FY22/3 3Q

FY23/3 3Q

YoY change

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

Terrestrial broadcasting

28,567

29,765

1,197

4.2%

81,285

83,234

1,948

2.4%

Broadcast related

9,458

9,853

395

4.2%

27,600

28,610

1,010

3.7%

BS broadcasting

4,349

4,401

52

1.2%

12,938

12,771

167

1.3%

Communication

1,243

1,276

33

2.7%

3,444

3,697

253

7.4%

Total consolidated net sales

39,019

39,444

425

1.1%

109,883

110,764

881

0.8%

Expenses

Terrestrial broadcasting

26,054

27,015

961

3.7%

76,035

76,976

940

1.2%

Broadcast related

8,615

9,178

563

6.5%

24,863

26,306

1,443

5.8%

BS broadcasting

3,729

3,722

6

0.2%

10,670

11,058

388

3.6%

Communication

1,137

1,173

35

3.1%

3,167

3,388

221

7.0%

Total consolidated operating expenses

35,875

36,043

168

0.5%

102,230

102,626

396

0.4%

Operating income

Terrestrial broadcasting

2,513

2,750

236

9.4%

5,250

6,257

1,007

19.2%

Broadcast related

843

675

167

19.9%

2,737

2,304

432

15.8%

BS broadcasting

620

679

58

9.5%

2,268

1,712

556

24.5%

Communication

105

103

1

1.5%

276

309

32

11.7%

Total consolidated operating income

3,144

3,401

256

8.2%

7,652

8,138

485

6.3%

Consolidated ordinary income

3,322

3,458

136

4.1%

8,117

8,397

280

3.5%

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

2,268

2,088

179

7.9%

5,306

5,380

74

1.4%

4

Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets

Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets

FY22/3

FY23/3

year-end

3Q-end

Current assets

80,224

82,457

Non-current assets

53,852

53,086

Property, plant

26,879

25,622

and equipment

Assets

Investments

1,798

2,600

Intangible assets

and other assets

25,174

24,863

Total assets

134,076 135,544

Changes

2,232

765 1,257

802

310

1,467

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Shareholders' equity

assets

Valuation and

translation adjustments

Net

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net asse

(Million yen)

FY22/3

FY23/3

Changes

year-end

3Q-end

39,836

37,577

2,259

4,403

5,391

988

44,240

42,968

1,271

86,115

89,394

3,278

3,500

2,990

509

221

190

30

89,836

92,575

2,738

134,076

135,544

1,467

Non-consolidated/TV TOKYO Financial Position (Million yen)

FY22/3

FY23/3

Changes

year-end3Q-end

Total assets

79,928

78,185

1,742

Total liabilities

30,318

27,547

2,771

Total net assets

49,609

50,638

1,029

Note: Net assets per share =3,354.19yen

Non-consolidated/BS TV TOKYO Financial Position

(Million yen)

FY22/3

FY23/3

Changes

year-end3Q-end

Total assets

20,308

19,694

613

Total liabilities

4,040

2,917

1,123

Total net assets

16,267

16,776

509

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
