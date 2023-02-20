TV TOKYO : Q3 FY2022 Financial Results Materials 1.56MB

Summary of FY23/3 3Q Financial Results

record-high results>

Record-high third-quarter net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit

⇒TV TOKYO recorded higher net sales and profit, with the streaming and anime businesses driving its performance, while the broadcasting businesses maintained the same level of profit as in the previous year.

⇒Net sales for the anime business increased by 25.2% year on year due to strong performance in the U.S., while net sales

for the streaming business increased by 24.9% with the implementation of the "full content, full streaming" campaign.

Business income of the rights businesses segment, including the anime and streaming businesses, increased by 29.5%. ⇒Accelerated profit structure reform under the "tribrid strategy"* to avoid excessive dependence on the broadcasting

businesses

Net sales and profit are projected to be higher in the full-year financial results forecasts for FY23/3, with the forecasts of operating income, ordinary income and profit revised upward for new record highs.

Raised the annual dividends from 60 yen to 80 yen (ordinary dividend of 70 yen and

commemorative dividend of 10 yen)

⇒Payout ratio of 35.5% (forecast)

Increased the number of treasury shares acquired and extended the purchase period

⇒Total payout ratio of 50.0% (forecast)