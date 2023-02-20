TV TOKYO : Q3 FY2022 Financial Results Materials 1.56MB
Supplementary Material for Third Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY2022)
February 7, 2023
Securities code: 9413
Summary of FY23/3 3Q Financial Results
record-high results>
Record-highthird-quarter net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit
⇒TV TOKYO recorded higher net sales and profit, with the streaming and anime businesses driving its performance, while the broadcasting businesses maintained the same level of profit as in the previous year.
⇒Net sales for the anime business increased by 25.2% year on year due to strong performance in the U.S., while net sales
for the streaming business increased by 24.9% with the implementation of the "full content, full streaming" campaign.
Business income of the rights businesses segment, including the anime and streaming businesses, increased by 29.5%. ⇒Accelerated profit structure reform under the "tribrid strategy"* to avoid excessive dependence on the broadcasting
businesses
Net sales and profit are projected to be higher in the full-year financial results forecasts for FY23/3, with the forecasts of operating income, ordinary income and profit revised upward for new record highs.
Raised the annual dividends from 60 yen to 80 yen (ordinary dividend of 70 yen and
commemorative dividend of 10 yen)
⇒Payout ratio of 35.5% (forecast)
Increased the number of treasury shares acquired and extended the purchase period
⇒Total payout ratio of 50.0% (forecast)
"Tribrid strategy": a strategy to maximize the value of content by generating synergies among the broadcasting businesses, the streaming business and the anime business, with the broadcasting businesses at the core
2
Consolidated Overview of Business Segments
Segments
Terrestrial broadcasting business
Broadcast related business
BS Broadcasting business
Communication business
Operating Companies
TV TOKYO Corporation
11 consolidated subsidiaries (excluding other segments' operating companies)
BS TV TOKYO Corporation
TV TOKYO Communications Corporation
Business Category
Broadcasting businesses
Anime
Rights
Streaming
businesses
business
Events
Broadcasting businesses
Rights businesses
Business Operations Broadcasting revenue through terrestrial broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for anime broadcast programs Business revenue using peripheral rights fornon-animebroadcast programsBox-officerevenue through investment in movies, and business revenue by using peripheral rights
Box-office revenue by organizing events, etc.
TV shopping, e-commerce business, and paid CS broadcasting channel business Music publishing business, and businesses that supplement broadcasting itself, such as production and sale of programs, and broadcasting operations
Broadcasting revenue through BS broadcasting Sale of broadcast programs to other broadcasters Business revenue using peripheral rights for BS broadcast programs Development, operations, and advertising businesses of digital media such as video streaming
3
Consolidated Overview of Profit and Loss by Segment
(Million yen)
Accounting Period (October to December)
Cumulative period (April to December)
FY22/3 3Q
FY23/3 3Q
YoY change
FY22/3 3Q
FY23/3 3Q
YoY change
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
Terrestrial broadcasting
28,567
29,765
1,197
4.2%
81,285
83,234
1,948
2.4%
Broadcast related
9,458
9,853
395
4.2%
27,600
28,610
1,010
3.7%
BS broadcasting
4,349
4,401
52
1.2%
12,938
12,771
△ 167
△ 1.3%
Communication
1,243
1,276
33
2.7%
3,444
3,697
253
7.4%
Total consolidated net sales
39,019
39,444
425
1.1%
109,883
110,764
881
0.8%
Expenses
Terrestrial broadcasting
26,054
27,015
961
3.7%
76,035
76,976
940
1.2%
Broadcast related
8,615
9,178
563
6.5%
24,863
26,306
1,443
5.8%
BS broadcasting
3,729
3,722
△ 6
△ 0.2%
10,670
11,058
388
3.6%
Communication
1,137
1,173
35
3.1%
3,167
3,388
221
7.0%
Total consolidated operating expenses
35,875
36,043
168
0.5%
102,230
102,626
396
0.4%
Operating income
Terrestrial broadcasting
2,513
2,750
236
9.4%
5,250
6,257
1,007
19.2%
Broadcast related
843
675
△ 167
△ 19.9%
2,737
2,304
△ 432
△ 15.8%
BS broadcasting
620
679
58
9.5%
2,268
1,712
△ 556
△ 24.5%
Communication
105
103
△ 1
△ 1.5%
276
309
32
11.7%
Total consolidated operating income
3,144
3,401
256
8.2%
7,652
8,138
485
6.3%
Consolidated ordinary income
3,322
3,458
136
4.1%
8,117
8,397
280
3.5%
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
2,268
2,088
△ 179
△ 7.9%
5,306
5,380
74
1.4%
4
Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets
Consolidated Overview of Balance Sheets
FY22/3
FY23/3
year-end
3Q-end
Current assets
80,224
82,457
Non-current assets
53,852
53,086
Property, plant
26,879
25,622
and equipment
Assets
Investments
1,798
2,600
Intangible assets
and other assets
25,174
24,863
Total assets
134,076 135,544
Changes
2,232
△765 △1,257
802
△310
1,467
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity
assets
Valuation and
translation adjustments
Net
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net asse
(Million yen)
FY22/3
FY23/3
Changes
year-end
3Q-end
39,836
37,577
△2,259
4,403
5,391
988
44,240
42,968
△1,271
86,115
89,394
3,278
3,500
2,990
△509
221
190
△30
89,836
92,575
2,738
134,076
135,544
1,467
Non-consolidated/TV TOKYO Financial Position (Million yen)
FY22/3
FY23/3
Changes
year-end3Q-end
Total assets
79,928
78,185
△ 1,742
Total liabilities
30,318
27,547
△ 2,771
Total net assets
49,609
50,638
1,029
Note: Net assets per share =3,354.19yen
Non-consolidated/BS TV TOKYO Financial Position
(Million yen)
FY22/3
FY23/3
Changes
year-end3Q-end
Total assets
20,308
19,694
△ 613
Total liabilities
4,040
2,917
△ 1,123
Total net assets
16,267
16,776
509
5
