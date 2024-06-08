TV18 Broadcast Limited announced that Mr. Ratnesh Rukhariyar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company, to pursue opportunity outside the group. His last working day as Company Secretary and Compliance officer would be June 14, 2024. The Board has appointed Mr. Vaibhav Mrinal Kher, as Compliance officer for the purpose of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), with effect from June 15, 2024.

Mr. Kher is a qualified company secretary and is working as General Manager (Corporate Secretarial) of the Company. He is associated with Company for about 8 years. He has experience of more than 16 years in corporate secretarial and compliances.