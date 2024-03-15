TVA Group statement on ratification of tentative agreements



Montréal, March 15, 2024 - Following ratification of the tentative agreements to renew the collective agreements of TVA Group employees in Montréal, Québec City and at the local stations, Pierre Karl Péladeau, Acting President and CEO, issued the following statement:

"We are very pleased that the agreements reached with the unions in Montréal, Québec City and the local stations have been approved by a large majority of TVA Group employees. Throughout the process, the priorities were protecting the basic working conditions of our employees and supporting those affected by the reorganization plan announced last fall.

"We have also decided to strengthen our news coverage across Québec and add more reporters outside the major urban centres. This demonstrates the importance we attach to news, which has been at the core of our mission for over 70 years.

"At a time when the industry is in a general crisis that has already caused painful losses, it is regrettable that the government has not extended the tax credit for print journalism to television. If we are to maintain the strong media coverage that is essential to our democracy, the work of all journalists must be supported, regardless of the media platform. The trends affecting our industry will only intensify. We will therefore continue making our case to government to ensure that Quebecers have access to quality news coverage in all regions of Québec.

"We are confident that this agreement will give TVA the means to meet the many challenges posed by the new market realities. We have a solid plan to secure its long-term survival and we have an equally solid team that is fully committed to doing all it can to maintain TVA's position of choice in Québec households."

