TVI Pacific : Investor Presentation

Michael Bue, Bsc. Eng, M.Eng, P.Eng, a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is the qualified person under NI43-101 who has approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation. Mr. Bue is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience with companies such as Queensland Nickel Ltd. (a former subsidiary of BHP Billiton). Experience includes underground and open pit projects and operations; mineral exploration and mineral resource/ore reserve evaluation; and project and mine management.
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking information (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements in this presentation are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (known and unknown) that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, such things as inherent risks associated with the exploration, development and operation of mining properties, ultimate recoverability of mineral reserves, timing, results and costs of exploration and development activities, availability of financial resources or third-party financing, new laws (domestic or foreign), changes in administrative practices, changes in exploration plans or budgets, and availability of equipment and personnel.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and TVI does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable Canadian securities law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
2
TVI Pacific Inc.
Overview
TSXV-listedCanadian resource company focused on the production, development, exploration and acquisition of diversified resource projects in the Philippines.
Through its 30.66%-owned private Philippine operating affiliate, TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. ("TVIRD"), has been the successful developer/operator of four mines starting with the Canatuan gold-silver/copper-zinc mine, the first foreign- invested mine to reach production after the passage of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, and through to the current Balabag gold-silver mine and Agata direct shipping nickel/iron mine.
Management has the proven ability to develop and operate mines with low initial CAPEX in challenging locations with award-winning safety, environmental and social performance.
TVIRD's current focus includes:
Operating while continuing ramp-up of gold production at its Balabag Gold- Silver Mine and adding additional reserves through ongoing exploration.
Advancing development and the restart of operations at itsSiana Gold Mine.
Operating theAgata direct shipping Nickel/Iron Mine, which is currently expected to cease operations in Q4 2022.
Advancing theMabilo Project towards development and production.
Advancing thePan de Azucar Project towards development and production.
Continuing to consider opportunities for theAgata Limestone Project on the basis of size and potential value relative to other projects of greater importance to TVIRD.
Repeating its success by exploring and developing its large portfolio of exploration/development tenements while continuing to search for new resource properties that can be acquired, rapidly developed and placed into production.
Progressing plans to list on the PSE.
Production of gold doré at Balabag Gold-Silver Mine.
Current operations at Agata direct shipping Nickel/Iron Mine
Siana processing plant at July 2022.
3
TVI Pacific Inc.
Unique Selling Proposition (USP)
Through its operating affiliate, TVIRD, TVI has a 30.66% interest in 2 operating mines, one mine that is in the process of being re-started and many exploration and development properties.
TVI's current focus is on many key commodities, including:
Gold and Silver - continuing importance for financial security. (Balabag and Siana)
Nickel - for use in electrical vehicles and infrastructure projects. (Agata)
Copper - for many industrial uses. (Mabilo)
Unique strategic relationship with its corporate JV partner:
Partnered in the Philippines with the richest family including a former Senator, a current, longstandingsenator with important continuing government ties and a new senator.
Experienced management team, including TVIRD team members:
TVI Management and operating team haveconsiderable experience after having developed four (4) mines that have included nickel, copper, zinc, gold and silver.
Exploration (including its 100%-owned drilling company), Development, Operations, Environment and Community Relations all covered.
Unique company location:
Philippines, close to Chinese markets
ThePhilippines is one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world, globally ranking fifth in gold, nickel, copper and chromite.
Expansion potential:
Management considers the Balabag, Siana and Mapawa projects to have considerablepotential to expand reserves and resources.
4
TVI Pacific Inc.
Share Structure & Liquidity
Issued & Outstanding Shares
656.99
Million
Shares Fully Diluted
696.89
Million
52 Week High/Low
C$0.060/$0.025
Market Capitalization (as at June 30, 2022)
C$19.71
Million
Insider Share Direct / Fully Diluted
11.75% / 16.80%
Cash & Liquid Short
-term Investments (as at June 30, 2022) (note 1,2)
C$523,160
Cash Held Directly by Philippine Entities for Operational and Project Purposes:
June 30, 2022:
TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. ("TVIRD")
$
9,918,818
TVIRD - Rehabilitation Fund
-
4,283,359
Greenstone Resources Corp. ("GRC Siana")
918,324
Agata Mining Ventures, Inc. ("AMVI")
7,386,096
AMVI - Rehabilitation Fund
-
6,347,560
Other
104,851
Total Philippine Entities
$
7,697,170
Notes:
TVI Pacific has received $0.4 million and $0.3 million in TVIRD dividends in April and June 2022, respectively.
Prior to Jan.01.2014, TVIRD was 100% owned by TVI Pacific and cash of TVIRD and other Philippine entities was reported in the consolidated financial statements of TVI Pacific. Since the acquisition of a 68.42% interest by Prime Resources Holdings, Inc., TVI Pacific records its share of TVIRD net income (Dec.31.2021 - C$4.5 million + $9.2 million bargain purchase gain / Dec.31.2020 - C$4.5 million, calculated at 30.66%) and its share of TVIRD net assets to determine its annual net income and the value of its investment in joint ventures, respectively, both of which are non-cash items.
TVI holds a 30.66% interest in TVIRD.
TVIRD holds a 60% interest in AMVI.
The audited financial statements of TVI Pacific and its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on
TVI's website at www.tvipacific.com and on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
TVI Pacific Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 21:20:01 UTC.