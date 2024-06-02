TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canada-based resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines. The Company holds about 30.66% equity interest in TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. (TVIRD). Through TVIRD, the Company has ownership in a producing gold mine and is focused on bringing on-stream the Siana gold mine. TVIRD owns 100% of the Balabag gold/silver mine, 100% of the Siana gold mine and Mapawa project, a 60% indirect interest in the Mabilo project, and a 60% interest in Agata Mining Ventures Inc. The Balabag gold/silver mine covers approximately 4,779-hectare (ha) Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) located within the Municipality of Bayog, Province of Zamboanga del Sur and Municipalities of Diplahan and Kabasalan, Province of Zamboanga Sibugay, Mindanao, Philippines, about 75 kilometers (km) east-northeast of TVIRDâs Canatuan mine. The Siana gold mine is located in Tubod, Surigao del Norte, approximately 35 km from Surigao City and near to Lake Mainit.

Sector Diversified Mining