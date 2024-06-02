Date: May 15, 2024

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: TVI Pacific Inc.

324-8th Avenue SW, 8th floor Calgary AB, T2P 2Z2 www.computershare.com

AMENDED

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General and Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

May 28, 2024

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

May 28, 2024

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

May 28, 2024

Meeting Date :

June 27, 2024

Meeting Location (if available) :

Calgary, AB

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

872917109

CA8729171097

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for TVI Pacific Inc.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TVI Pacific Inc. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 00:03:01 UTC.