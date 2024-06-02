Date: May 15, 2024
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: TVI Pacific Inc.
324-8th Avenue SW, 8th floor Calgary AB, T2P 2Z2 www.computershare.com
AMENDED
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
May 28, 2024
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
May 28, 2024
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
May 28, 2024
Meeting Date :
June 27, 2024
Meeting Location (if available) :
Calgary, AB
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
872917109
CA8729171097
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for TVI Pacific Inc.
